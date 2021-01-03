A man who robbed the Silver Lake gas station was killed by police Friday after a standoff in Lake County.
Isaac Matheny, 37, was shot and killed by police about 10:45 a.m. following a brief standoff.
According to Lake County District Attorney Ted Martin, Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a report of a man who had brandished a firearm and threatened to kill people before taking cash from the register at Silver Lake convenience store.
According to police, the man fled the scene in a compact car with Nevada plates. Law enforcement soon located the suspect near Paisley, heading south toward Highway 395.
Officers deployed spike strips on the suspect's car on Highway 31, north of Valley Falls, about 10:45 a.m. Friday. According to police, Matheny refused to comply with commands and was shot and killed by police.
The weapon used in the robbery was found to be a replica of a rifle, which he had at the scene when he was killed, according to police.
Members of the Klamath County Major Crime Team, including members of both the Klamath County sheriff's office and Klamath Falls police, will investigate the shooting.
