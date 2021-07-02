Klamath Falls police are investigating after a man was found dead on Thursday in the Klamath County Jail.
Francisco Garcia Torres, 38, was found unresponsive by deputies just before midnight, a release from the Klamath County Sheriff's Office stated Friday. Lifesaving efforts by deputies and medical personnel were unsuccessful and Torres' family has been notified.
The sheriff's office requested that the Klamath Falls Police Department lead an investigation into the death.
According to court records, Torres was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture/delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, unlawful possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and a firearm.
He was initially arrested in late January in Union County, was allowed a conditional release and was then re-arrested in May after allegedly failing to reappear in court, records show. He was lodged in the Klamath County Jail and his next court appearance was scheduled for July 7.