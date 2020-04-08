A Sacramento man died Tuesday night on Highway 97 near milepost 259 after crashing head-on into a semitruck in the oncoming lane.
Austin Wills, 29, was traveling southbound on Highway 97 in a Nissan Versa when, according to Oregon State Police, he drifted into a northbound lane and crashed into a semitruck driven by Robert Hall, 75, of Klamath Falls around 7:30 p.m.
Wills was pronounced dead, and Hall wasn’t injured.
Highway 97 was closed for three hours and reduced to one lane of traffic for another hour. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Chiloquin Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP in the crash.