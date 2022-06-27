A 57-year-old man died Saturday evening when his Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into an embankment on Highway 20 near Sweet Home.

Oregon State Police troopers responded to the June 25 crash approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home.

The preliminary investigation indicates Nelson, who is from Lebanon, Oregon, lost control of his blue Harley Electra Glide and crashed.

He died from his injuries, according to police.

