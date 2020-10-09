A Malin man died Thursday in a car crash outside Malin.
Richard Stone, 72, was southbound on Highway 39 about 4 p.m. Thursday when he attempted to turn left onto Highway 50, according to Oregon State Police.
Stone's GMC pickup turned in front of a northbound Ford pickup and the two vehicles collided. Stone died at the scene.
Marco Antonio Hernandez-Hernandez, 32, of Tulelake, was the driver of the Ford. He was hospitalized with injuries.
OSP was assisted by Merrill Police Department, Malin Fire Department, Merrill Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.