A Malin man died Thursday in a car crash outside Malin.

Richard Stone, 72, was southbound on Highway 39 about 4 p.m. Thursday when he attempted to turn left onto Highway 50, according to Oregon State Police.

Stone's GMC pickup turned in front of a northbound Ford pickup and the two vehicles collided. Stone died at the scene.

Marco Antonio Hernandez-Hernandez, 32, of Tulelake, was the driver of the Ford. He was hospitalized with injuries.

OSP was assisted by Merrill Police Department, Malin Fire Department, Merrill Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.

