An Oregon man escaped an early morning fire Tuesday in Gold Hill by crawling on the floor of his smoke-filled mobile home and finding the just door just before it became engulfed in flames.

That is according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and local firefighters who responded to a blaze at Gold Hill Mobile Estates at 3:05 a.m.

They found a mobile home on fire. Emergency workers evacuated multiple adjacent mobile homes near the burning trailer. Areas near the fire on 2nd Avenue in Gold Hill were also closed due to the fire.

Motor vehicles and neighboring homes to the fire were also damaged, according to JCSO.

The property owner told police he was awakened to smoke filling the trailer which did not have working smoke detectors.

“The smoke was thick so he crawled out by feeling his way toward the door just in time before it became fully engulfed,” said the homeowner who was using two space heaters inside the residence.

The cause of the April 25 fire is under investigation. The homeowner received medical care for smoke inhalation

Tags