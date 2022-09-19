An Oregon man could face as much as a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to breaking windows and vandalizing a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Grants Pass.
Devin Friedrick Kruse, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The federal
The Biden administration has promised to use civil rights and other laws to protect access to abortions — including after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision earlier this year.
The ruling sends the question of abortion rights back to the states. Oregon’s is aggressively in favor of abortion rights.
“The Justice Department will not tolerate unlawful and violent conduct that interferes with the work of reproductive health clinics,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This conviction should send a strong message that we will use federal civil rights law to protect clinics and staff that provide reproductive health services while safeguarding the rights of their patients.”
The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon also promised to use their legal arsenal to protect abortion clinics and those seeking to terminate their pregnancies.
“The First Amendment does not allow individuals to violate the civil rights of others. In this case, Mr. Kruse’s destructive and intimidating acts prevented women from accessing vital reproductive and pregnancy health services,” said Natalie Wight, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
The crimes occurred in November 2021 with Kruse breaking security cameras, windows and an intercom systems over the sources of four days.
Kruse was charged with misdemeanor counts for violating the 1994 federal law after an FBI investigation.
He could face as much as one year in prison. The anti-abortion rights advocate will also pay restitution to Planned Parenthood.
The abortion and reproductive health provider has been ramping up its operations to host more out-of-state abortion seekers after the Supreme Court’s ruling undid Roe and allows potential restrictions in more than two dozen states. Oregon could become an abortion hub in the post-Roe landscape.