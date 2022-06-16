A man faces first-degree murder charges after police found an 81-year old woman and 60-year-old man dead inside their home on Old Redwood Highway last month

Marilyn Janson, 81, and David Janson, 60, both of Wilderville, were found dead inside their residence May 28, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oregon State Police said Thursday that investigators arrested Timothy Olney, 50, in the Bend area on June 8 in connection with the deaths.

Olney faces murder, weapons and a car theft charge, according to police. Further details of the case have not been released.

Tags