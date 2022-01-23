A man was arrested after allegedly shooting into a Klamath Falls home on Saturday night.
Shane Whynot, 30, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, reckless endangering, felon in possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and possession of meth.
According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, officers responded Saturday, Jan. 22 to a report of a drive by shooting that had previously occurred in the 200 block of North Eldorado Avenue. During the investigation, officers confirmed that a subject had fired four rounds at a house, which was occupied at the time by an adult man and a 4-year-old child. No one was struck by the bullets, according to police.
Officers were able to pull video footage from the surrounding area and developed a suspect vehicle, which was later found in the 1900 block of Burns Street. Whynot was also there. During a search of his vehicle, officers found empty shell casings, additional live ammunition and a stolen pistol of the type of firearm used during the shooting. There was also a dealer quantity of suspected methamphetamine located in the vehicle.
This incident remains under investigation. If you have additional information regarding this case, please contact Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336. Anonymous information can be left at the tip line: 541-883-5334.