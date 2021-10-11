A man was stabbed in the chest Saturday after a confrontation on Michigan Avenue.
According to Klamath Falls Police Department, the incident took place at roughly 5 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Michigan. A preliminary investigation by police found the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driving northbound toward Esplanade Avenue.
Jedadiah Decker, 39, was reportedly riding a bicycle with a trailer attached. He started throwing rocks at the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stopped and the victim exited the passenger side of the car. The victim walked up to Decker and words were exchanged, according to police.
Witnesses stated the victim attempted punch Decker, and Decker responded by stabbing the victim in the chest. Decker then fled the scene with the weapon. The victim got back into the vehicle and was driven to Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Responding officers found Decker a few blocks away and took him into custody after a brief struggle. He was lodged at the Klamath County Jail and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
The 27-year-old male victim was transported to Sky Lakes with an apparent stab wound to the chest area. The man was stabilized and transported to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend and underwent surgery. He is currently in stable condition.
This incident remains under investigation. If you have information regarding this case, please contact The Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336. Anonymous information can be left at the Klamath Falls Police Tip Line number 541-883-5334.