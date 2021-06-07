A Washington man was arrested in Klamath County over the weekend after Oregon State Police found nearly $225,000 worth of narcotics in the vehicle he was driving.
Pablo Carmona-Carmona, 42, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 97 near milepost 278 on Saturday. According to a probable cause statement filed in circuit court Monday, state police observed "several factors consistent with drug trafficking" during the stop.
Police conducted a consent search and found an "aftermarket manufactured compartment" containing 87 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,186 grams of cocaine, the court documents show.
The amount of methamphetamine was worth around $200,000 and the value of the cocaine was near $25,000, said Tim Fox, Oregon State Police's public information officer.
Carmona-Carmona, of Yakima, Wash., was charged with five felonies including delivery, manufacture and possession of methamphetamine, as well as delivery and possession of cocaine, court documents show.
He was lodged in the Klamath County Jail on a $535,000 bond.
Carmona-Carmona appeared in court Monday, records show. His next appearance, a preliminary probable cause hearing, is scheduled for June 14 at 1:30 p.m.