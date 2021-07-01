The suspect of a late-May shooting on Shasta Way was arrested Tuesday in Modesto, Calif.
William Holder, of Modesto, was charged with attempted murder in connection with the alleged shooting, a release on the arrest from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office stated Thursday.
Early in the morning of May 27, deputies from the sheriff’s office and officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near the 6000 block of Shasta Way.
A victim, who suffered serious injury as a result of the shooting, was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim is recovering.
An investigation identified Holder as a suspect in the shooting. Before the arrival of law enforcement, Holder left the scene and later fled the state, the release stated.
The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force’s Medford office was contacted to assist in apprehending Holder. With their assistance, multiple California law enforcement agencies were contacted.
Holder was arrested in Modesto by members of multiple California law enforcement agencies including of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Special Investigations Unit, the Modesto Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Fresno, Calif.
“The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates the assistance from our partner agencies in law enforcement, both local and federal, who put a significant amount of time and effort into achieving this outcome,” the release from the office stated.
The investigation of the shooting is still ongoing. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information relative to the incident contact the office at 541-883-5130.