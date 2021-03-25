Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Raymond Havens

Raymond Havens

A Wisconsin man was arrested Wednesday night in downtown Klamath Falls after he allegedly pointed a gun and fired two shots as people left The Pikey on Main Street.

According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, Raymond Havens, 22, of Edgerton, Wis. and Nathan Kelley, 33, of Zion, Ill. were standing across the street from the bar.

KFPD Capt. Ryan Brosterhous said Havens threatened two people as they left the bar about 8:20 p.m. and pointed his gun at them before firing two shots. No one was injured.

When police arrived, Havens had a gun concealed in his waistband. He then offered an officer $20,000 to not take him to jail, according to KFPD.

KFPD said it doesn’t appear Havens was targeting anyone in particular, just people who were passing by or leaving the downtown bar. Brosterhous said it appears alcohol was a factor.

Havens is being held in the Klamath County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed firearm, recklessly endangering and bribe giving.

Kelley was booked into jail for disorderly conduct and released.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags