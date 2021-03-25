A Wisconsin man was arrested Wednesday night in downtown Klamath Falls after he allegedly pointed a gun and fired two shots as people left The Pikey on Main Street.
According to the Klamath Falls Police Department, Raymond Havens, 22, of Edgerton, Wis. and Nathan Kelley, 33, of Zion, Ill. were standing across the street from the bar.
KFPD Capt. Ryan Brosterhous said Havens threatened two people as they left the bar about 8:20 p.m. and pointed his gun at them before firing two shots. No one was injured.
When police arrived, Havens had a gun concealed in his waistband. He then offered an officer $20,000 to not take him to jail, according to KFPD.
KFPD said it doesn’t appear Havens was targeting anyone in particular, just people who were passing by or leaving the downtown bar. Brosterhous said it appears alcohol was a factor.
Havens is being held in the Klamath County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed firearm, recklessly endangering and bribe giving.
Kelley was booked into jail for disorderly conduct and released.