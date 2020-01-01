Following an argument and shooting incident Wednesday morning inside a LaPine area home, a man is being held in the Klamath County Jail, according to a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deschutes County received a 911 call of shots fired after an argument in the 1300 block of Linda Drive in LaPine at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday. The call was referred to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office as the location is in the department’s response area. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were assisted by the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies learned a resident of the location, Lance Alan Payne, 22, had an argument with another resident, the home’s owner. Payne retrieved a small caliber rifle and shot several rounds into the home’s floor. The house was occupied by multiple individuals including minor children, who fled the house after the shots were fired.
Payne was taken into custody without further incident, upon arrival of a Deschutes County armored vehicle. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was also dispatched, however the incident concluded before they arrived.
Payne is being held in the Klamath County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, and multiple counts of menacing, and reckless endangering.