A Beatty man was arrested after he fired shots in the parking lot of Lost River High School during a baseball game.
Felix Solorsano Fuentes, 18, was allegedly driving recklessly when the Lost River principal approached his car and asked him to slow down, according to the probable cause statement. The document says Fuentes began cussing and yelling at the principal before firing three shots over the baseball field.
Players and attendees at the field were evacuated into a school building, according to a Klamath County School District Facebook post. Court documents say about 80 to 100 people were attending the game.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested Fuentes near Bonanza, according to the school district. KCSO said he was taken into custody without incident but that once he was in custody, he became uncooperative and resistant when a deputy was attempting to transport him to the jail.
The district said no one was injured.
KCSO is still investigating the incident. Fuentes is being held in the Klamath County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, recklessly endangering and resisting arrest.