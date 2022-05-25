Xavier Durham
A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a woman at knifepoint Monday afternoon outside the U.S. Post office in Grants Pass.
Xavier Bruce Durham, 22 with distinctive face tattoos, was arrested on robbery, weapons, theft and menacing charges, according to the Grants Pass Police Department.
Police said he robbed a woman of her purse outside the NW 6th Street Post Office in a brazen afternoon theft.
The woman was not hurt and Durham was booked in the Josephine County Jail after his arrested.
