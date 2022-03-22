A man faces burglary charges after police found him inside a Klamath Falls home.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence at 8400 Hill Road on March 14.
A neighbor reported suspicious activity at the property while the homeowner has been out of town.
Deputies found the door locked but saw a person inside. That person was identified as Johnathon Robertson, 35.
According to police, he refused to come out of the house and the homeowner authorized police to forcibly enter the residence. Robertson was arrested and faces a burglary charge, according to KCSO.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.