A man faces burglary charges after police found him inside a Klamath Falls home.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence at 8400 Hill Road on March 14.

A neighbor reported suspicious activity at the property while the homeowner has been out of town.

Deputies found the door locked but saw a person inside. That person was identified as Johnathon Robertson, 35.

According to police, he refused to come out of the house and the homeowner authorized police to forcibly enter the residence. Robertson was arrested and faces a burglary charge, according to KCSO.

