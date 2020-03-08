Chelsea Ridenour of Malin was sentenced Friday to 16 months in prison for criminally negligent homicide from a March 2019 crash in which she hit and killed a driver after running a stop sign.
According to Oregon State Police reports and court documents, Ridenour, 30, was speeding and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 140 E and Bliss Road, hitting and killing Fredrick Rouviere, 59, of Bly. Ridenour and her now four-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital for injuries after the child was ejected from the car as a result of the crash.
Two counts of recklessly endangering another person, for the child and a passenger of Rouviere’s vehicle, Cynthia Schmidt, 59, of Bly, and one count of reckless driving were dismissed after Ridenour pleaded no contest to the criminally negligent homicide charge.
Ridenour’s license was revoked for life, and she was also sentenced to 36 months post-prison supervision.