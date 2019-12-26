A woman arrested Christmas Eve on murder and conspiracy charges is accused of playing a role in the death of a man identified as Pedro Padilla.
Tori Devon Hill, 58, of Malin, appeared Thursday in Klamath County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated murder, conspiring to commit murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in Padilla’s shooting death, according to court documents.
According to the Klamath County District Attorney’s office, Hill allegedly hired Corey Nicholas Agard to kill Padilla sometime between Nov. 22 and Dec. 23.
After the shooting, prosecutors said, Hill hid Padilla’s body and washed away blood and evidence of the shooting.
Court records show that Agard had not yet been charged in the homicide, but he remained held Thursday in the Klamath County Jail without bail on accusations of aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence.
Hill was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to an affidavit filed by OSP. The affidavit filed stated that she was questioned in regard to the homicide, and that “during the investigation it was discovered that Mrs. Hill arranged to have Mr. Padilla killed.” The court document stated that Hill declined to give police a statement after her arrest.
Klamath County court records show that Hill has multiple felony convictions dating back to 2013, including methamphetamine possession, failing to comply with terms of a drug court program, and hindering prosecution in a case that involved the homicide victim.
Earlier this year, Hill admitted she intentionally hindered Padilla’s prosecution while police were looking for him on charges of delivering methamphetamine.
“I intentionally hindered the apprehension of Pedro Padilla from the police due to my fear of Pedro,” Hill wrote in her document pleading guilty filed Jan. 29.
Hill’s next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 3, records show.