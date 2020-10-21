A Malin man died Oct. 17 after crashing his stunt motorcycle in Douglas County.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday a group of pro riders were filming a Monster Energy freestyle motorcycle video at a residence in the 2700 block of Elkhead Road in the Yoncalla area.
The report said Dustin Riddle, 23, attempted a jump that he had not done before. Riddle came up short and bailed off the bike, landing on his feet before striking his head on the ground. He died at the scene, according to police.
According to his obituary, Riddle attended Malin Elementary and Lost River High School. He had a passion for motorcycles and had dreams of becoming a professional motocross racer.