Malin Rural Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the 21700 block of Drazil Road Tuesday at 5:26 p.m. The fire destroyed a potato cellar and a shop next to it that Malin fire chief Virgil Jochim said had nothing in it.
“Our biggest concern was saving the house that was about 50 feet away from it,” he said.
No one was injured and the neighboring house was spared.
Jochim said it took Malin and Merrill firefighters about 3 1/2 to four hours to contain the fire that also jumped the road. According to Jochim, the blaze only burned grass across the street, and they were able to contain it before it spread up the hill toward more houses.
Jochim said they do not know the cause of the fire.