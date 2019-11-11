MALIN — Approximately 50 people were on hand Monday morning for the dedication of Malin’s new Veterans Park, according to a news release. The ceremony featured a speech by Malin Mayor Gary Zieg and an honor guard comprised of members of Malin’s American Legion and VFW posts.
The park, made possible by a $48,000 grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and several private donations, is located in the heart of Malin’s business district.
The new park’s most striking features are five Chris Young murals depicting the military history of Malin and the Klamath Basin. Several plaques throughout the park honor locals killed in action overseas, military personnel killed in aviation training accidents in the Basin and all killed (Army, civilian, Warm Springs and Modoc Indians) during the Modoc War.