Every Malin, Merrill, and Lost River student will receive a holiday gift this week thanks to a community effort spearheaded by Refuge Church Malin.
“We wanted to show the students we care for them,” said Pastor Rick Dickinson, who helped organize the effort. “During this COVID pandemic, kids have the tendency to feel pushed aside.”
Local businesses and community members stepped up, donating to the effort, Dickinson said, allowing the church to provide for more than 470 students at all three south county schools.
“It was exciting to see the community come together,” he said. “It was an honor and a blessing to do this.”
Margaret McCadden, principal at Malin and Merrill elementaries, thanked church members for their efforts.
“Our staff appreciates these generous gifts for our students,” she said. “Our community’s support right now is a true blessing.”
Lost River Principal Jamie Ongman agreed.
“The Lost River staff wants to thank the Refuge Church and their members for their generosity,” he said. “These gifts are a bright spot in a couple difficult weeks.”
Malin and Merrill elementary schools will distribute the gifts along with school materials to students from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
Lost River Junior/Senior High School will distribute the gifts by bus routes, scheduling times with students and their families to deliver gifts to their homes. Students who ride the bus from Malin and Merrill elementary schools and students who do not ride a bus should pick up their gifts between 10-10:30 am. Friday, Dec. 18.