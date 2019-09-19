Oregon Department of Education released assessment scores for school districts across the state on Thursday, including Klamath County and Klamath Falls City School Districts.
Klamath County School District reflected downward statewide trends with a state assessment that resulted in scores 1.7 percentage points less than the previous year in reading and writing — from 53.8% to 51.7% — and 2.1% fewer points from 39.6% to 37.3% in mathematics.
County schools tallied 77.1% of 11th-graders as being proficient or above in reading an writing and 10.6% were assessed higher than the state average, according to county school district officials.
Math proficiency
In math, 36 percent of 11th-graders were proficient, four percentage points higher than the state average.
Klamath County School District Superintendent Glen Szymoniak called the results “disappointing” because of the hard work invested by teachers across the district.
“However, this type of challenge motivates us to continue looking at new and innovative ways to best serve our students,” Szymoniak said in a news release. “Improving student performance scores will be an ongoing, comprehensive district effort. We will begin by looking at teachers who are highly successful, then build on those effective strategies.”
KCSD officials lauded third-graders for scoring 49.4 proficiency in math, a 3.8 percentage point improvement and 3 percentage points higher than the state average for that grade. Fifth-graders improved slightly from the year before –2.2 percentage points in reading and writing, and 0.4 percent points in math — but remained slightly under the state average, according to school officials.
Reading, writing
Fourth-graders dropped in proficiency by 8.5 percentage points in reading and writing, and by 6.7 percentage points in math. Sixth, seventh, and eighth-graders also saw a drop, according to county schools officials.
Jeff Bullock, KCSD’s secondary curriculum director, was pleased with the high school assessment results and applauded work being done to help students meet graduation requirements with college-ready skills.
“Knowing our graduation rate exceeds the state average and our assessment scores in high school also exceed the state average demonstrates a consistent approach to student success,” Bullock said in a news release. “Our teachers and building administrators are doing great work.”
But, he added, the district has yet to see the same results in its junior high school scores. “This raises both questions and concerns,” he said.
‘Big Ideas’
The district adopted a curriculum called “Big Ideas” for high school math several years ago, but did not adopt new materials for junior high.
“I think we need to take another look at this decision and consider “Big Ideas” for junior high as well,” Bullock said. “In language arts, I need to talk with our teachers and building principals to see what resources might support learning in every classroom. With additional state resources promised to school districts, I think we can make a difference when we work together.”
Jennifer Hawkins, elementary curriculum director for the county school district, said in a news release she’s concerned to see scores declining.
“We consistently examine our practices in attempts to improve instruction and we’ll continue to do that,” Hawkins said. “I think principals and teachers in our district work hard to give students the best education possible.
“It’s hard to put your finger on any one variable that impacts scores,” she added, “which is why our focus remains on improving instruction as a whole.”
Hawkins pointed out that the year-to-year comparison of scores do not measure the same cohort of students. For example, the decrease in fourth-grade scores this year is in comparison to scores of the cohort of fourth-graders from the year before, a cohort that scored well, according to Hawkins.
City schools
scores “flat;
Attendance up
The Klamath Falls City Schools district overall also reflected downward statewide assessment trends over all grade levels, with scores in reading and writing at 42.7% compared to 44.6% in 2017-18, and in mathematics at 31.9% compared to 32.9% in 2017-18.
City Schools Superintendent Paul Hillyer called the test scores for Klamath Falls City Schools “flat.”
“I would like to have seen them be stronger,” Hillyer said. “I was encouraged by our growth scores. That’s the one thing I really look at is how much did our students grow individually from one year to the next. To a certain extent, the proficiency scores are harder to impact because they are largely determined by where a student starts. If they start well below what the proficiency mark is to begin with, it’s hard to get them up to that proficiency mark.
“Pretty much across the board, we saw our growth scores to be average to above average across the district, so I was very much encouraged by that,” Hillyer added.
Math proficiency
Hillyer also applauded gains in math, where city schools saw a 13% increase in eighth-graders who were proficient in math coming into high school.
Hillyer believes it directly correlates to increased investment by the district in math, including buying Chromebooks for students to do their math homework.
“We’ve provided a tremendous amount of training for all of our teachers in the math program, and we’ve been doing that with our elementary teachers, too, and now that’s starting to show some really good results as well,” Hillyer said.
Gerard Collins, curriculum director for city schools, added that one of the indicators of how students will perform in high school math is how well they perform in eighth grade.
“Which means in high school, they’re more prepared and more ready to tackle challenges of the three years of high school math they’re going to need,” Collins said.
Collins said city school officials have worked hard in the elementary grades for a number to set foundational math skills early through activities like family math nights.
“We’ve moved that into the middle school and (are) moving it into the high school,” Collins said.
Reading, writing
He also is excited to see a 17% jump in literacy among eighth-graders from when they were in third-grade.
“What that shows is, through each of the grade levels, our student skills are growing at a greater rate,” Collins said. “The kids that come into our district, every one of them’s valued,” Collins added. “And we work hard with every one of them that comes in … the most important thing you can do is get them to school and let us try and work with them while they are at school.”
Collins said attendance among students in the city school district is increasing, as it so happens, due to efforts during the past three years building connections with families and emphasizing the importance of having students in the classroom everyday.
“Overall in our district, we were between an 8 and a 9% increase in our district in terms of students that were at school 90% of the time or better, and were considered regular attenders,” said Gerard Collins, curriculum director for city schools. “That’s I think a significant accomplishment when you think about what between 8 and 9% represents. It’s the equivalent of Pelican School.”
That’s 240 students that weren’t considered regular attenders and had missed more than a month of school during the school year.
“That’s been a concerted focus of our district for about three years,” Collins said.
“Sometimes you kind of have to get that ball rolling and it kind of gains its own momentum.”
Collins believes the increase in attendance could spur growth in other academic areas in the future.
“Everything in life, showing up is 90%,” Collins said. “It’s hard to learn if you’re not there.”
“Over time, how well they do in school, that’s markedly changed their year to year, day to day, month-to-month successes at school.”
Collins also promoted city schools class size, which falls below the state average of 25 students.