The Klamath County Fair Board confirmed Monday that next month it will lay off five of its seven fairgrounds employees.
With events canceled and tourism down due to COVID-19, the Klamath County Fairgrounds’ precarious financial situation led to the layoffs. In the meantime, county and fairgrounds leadership are working to find other ways to keep those people employed within Klamath County.
Events and large gatherings across the country have been canceled to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The Klamath County Fairgrounds have not been immune and has lost revenue from canceled events. In addition, reduced travel has led to a reduction in the transient hotel room tax, which is a key funding source for the facility.
Still, Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot said the fairgrounds aren’t going anywhere — that these are necessary steps to ensure the doors will reopen when it's safe.
“We consider the fairgrounds the community’s couch,” he said. “That’s where everybody can go and gather.”
Fairgrounds Manager Derrick Rowley said the Fair Board should have a more concrete idea of revenue in August.
“We were holding out hope for months that this was going to turn around and that we were going to be able to run our events, have our fair,” he said. “But as the months progress it seems we’re kind of still in the same situation. It’s not great.”
Rowley said the community has rallied behind the facility and its people.
“The community has been awesome, everyone wants to help, and we want to keep doing the little things we can,” he said. “It makes you feel good knowing that the community’s there to support you.”
Rowley said that other county fairgrounds are in difficult financial straits.
The fairgrounds have also been subject to increased vandalism this year. While DeGroot said the property is damaged every year, it seems that it has ticked up this year. Earlier this month people stole flowers out of the ground and other equipment was vandalized.
“I think we’ll get through it,” Rowley said. “I just wish it was a little sooner.”