Major renovation to the Crater Lake National Park Visitor Center in Munson Valley is creating challenges for park staff and visitors, probably through the fall of 2022, and other major projects could be ahead in coming years.
Among the major projects planned in coming years include continued upgrades on East Rim Drive from Cleetwood Cove to Munson Valley and the possible construction of the park’s first-ever true visitor center at Rim Village.
Superintendent Craig Ackerman, who is in his 14th season as Crater Lake’s top official, said the National Park Service budget for fiscal year 2022 includes about $45 million to continue improvements on about 17 miles of East Rim Drive.
Major repairs and some possible road realignments are planned. During construction, visitors will not be able to drive completely around the 33-mile Rim Drive but, instead, will have to drive out-and-back. Crews will focus work on relatively short sections of the road, about two or three miles at a time. Impacts on the annual Crater Lake Rim Runs-Marathon and Crater Lake Ride the Rim events are uncertain.
Because of the park’s typically heavy snowfall and short construction season — generally late June to October — work on East Rim Drive is expected to be a multi-year project.
Other projects given a tentative go-ahead include a major rehabilitation of the Cleetwood Cove Trail, the only trail that accesses the lake. Along with trailwork, improvements will be made at the boat dock area.
Tentatively planned in 2024 is construction of a visitor center in Rim Village. The current information stations in Munson Valley and on the rim are considered “visitor contact stations.”
Ackerman noted the park’s trail management plan, which envisions several new hiking trails along with hiking/biking options, is open for public review. Adding new trails, he said, can help disperse visitors.
Proposed trails include Pumice Desert Overlook, Mazama Rock, Mazama Cleetwood Connector, Mazama to Picnic, Cascade Mazama Connector, Skell Head to Cascade Spring Connector, Skell Head to Cascades Springs Connector, and Headquarters to Rim Loop trail, along with several others.