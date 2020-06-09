A walking history tour of a portion of Main Street in Klamath Falls will be offered Saturday, June 13, by the Klamath County Museum.
The theme of the tour is “Flappers, Frivolity & All That Jazz – A Roaring 20s Themed Main Street Walk.”
Buildings that were significant to the development of the town during its boom time in the 1920s will be highlighted.
The walk will cover about a half-mile and last about an hour.
The walk is free, but space is limited and registration is required. For information on time and location, contact the museum at 541-882-1000.