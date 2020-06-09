Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A walking history tour of a portion of Main Street in Klamath Falls will be offered Saturday, June 13, by the Klamath County Museum.

The theme of the tour is “Flappers, Frivolity & All That Jazz – A Roaring 20s Themed Main Street Walk.”

Buildings that were significant to the development of the town during its boom time in the 1920s will be highlighted.

The walk will cover about a half-mile and last about an hour.

The walk is free, but space is limited and registration is required. For information on time and location, contact the museum at 541-882-1000.

