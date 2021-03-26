Madison Street in Klamath Falls will be closed from South 6th to Delaware on March 29-30 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Avista Utilities will be completing relocation of gas main and services in the area.
Flaggers will be on site and detours will be posted. Motorists should use alternative routes, including Patterson Street and Homedale Road.
For additional questions or concerns, please contact Tony Holcomb with Avista Utilities at 541-591-9608 or Jeremy Morris, Klamath County Public Works Director at 541-883-4696.