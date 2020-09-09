A walking history tour of Link River will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, by the Klamath County Museum.
The walk will focus on riverbed features exposed by the low water level of Upper Klamath Lake at this time of year.
Staff from the Museum and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will provide information.
“It has been 100 years since major changes in the stream channel were made for the construction of Link River Dam,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We’ll take a look at the impact that dam construction had on the lake, and how those impacts continue to affect water issues to this day.”
Upper Klamath Lake’s water level was naturally controlled by a series of basalt reefs in Link River. Construction of a dam in 1920-21 allowed for storage of more water in the lake, while the cutting of trenches in the riverbed allowed for more water to be drawn from the lake.
Saturday’s walk will begin at Putnam Point at the north end of Link River, off Lakeshore Drive. It is free and open to anyone interested.
The walk will also be streamed live on the museum’s Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/klamath.county.museum.
The walk will cover about one mile and will last about an hour. Dogs on leashes are welcome.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.