Love’s Travel Center is coming to Klamath Falls with a multi-million dollar project that will employ 60 people.
The Oklahoma-based company, which operates more than 500 locations in 41 states, is expected to open its new local store in 2021. It will be located along the Highway 97 entrance at Dan O'Brien Way, north of downtown.
According to the Klamath Falls Economic Development Association, construction is expected to begin next spring and finish later in the year.
KCEDA noted Love’s estimates the project to be in the $12-$15 million range and will require 60 employees, most of them full-time.
The new travel stop will be 12,000 square feet, include seven diesel bays and a Carl’s Jr restaurant.
KCEDA CEO Randy Cox said in a release that the travel center is a sign of increasing development in the area, both in tourism and industrial sectors.
“The travel-based industry is going to be an important part of the area’s economic landscape moving forward," he said.
Klamath Falls city manager Nathan Cherpeski said "a lot is beginning to happen in Klamath Falls, and this is just another example to consider when looking at the region’s momentum.”
Rick Shuffield, vice president of real estate and development for Love’s, said that when looking for new locations, the company targets places busy with truck drivers and four-wheel customers.
“Klamath Falls is a perfect location for that," he said.
