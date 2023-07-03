Lost River Bluegrass fest 07

The Central Valley Boys of central California provided some highly traditional bluegrass music at the 2019 Lost River Festival in Merrill.

 H&N file photo

The fifth annual Lost River Bluegrass Festival is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, July 7-9, in Merrill.

Performances are scheduled by the Edgar Loudermilk Band, Kentucky Sky, Jim Walter Jamboree, Central Valley Boys, One Button Suit, the Western Flyers with Redd Volkaert and the Stukel Mtn. Stranglers.

