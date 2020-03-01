100 years ago
Otis Knight, master engineer, junior grade, and Corporals C. W. Little and W. C. Thomasson, a recruiting party for the Eighth Engineers, mounted, arrived in the city last night seeking men for the service. They will be at the Hotel Hall for a week or ten days.
The Mounted Engineers, of which there are two battalions, known as the “Eighth and Ninth Engineers (Mounted),” are unique organizations formed under novel conditions. Company “A” of the First Battalion of Mounted Engineers, was formed in Mexico in 1916. General Pershing heading the flying column of the Mexican punitive expedition, was confronted with the problem of how to prepare roads and bridges ahead of a fast-moving column of cavalry, in a country where the movement of dismounted troops was necessarily slow on account of the sand and lack of roads. There were mounted sections in each company of dismounted engineers, however they were not of a sufficient number for his purposes. A bill was immediately placed before the house recommending an appropriation for the formation of a battalion of mounted engineers, the bill was passed speedily and the mounted engineers were formed.
- Evening Herald, March 5, 1920
50 years ago
When Jack Halsell couldn’t pick up the small rock with one hand, he knew something was wrong.
The heavy rock was a rare meteorite – one of only four found in Oregon – that Halsell found one day in 1952.
The rock was the size of a lunch pail and it weighed 37.5 pounds.
Halsell was helping clear a logging road. He was tossing rocks aside when he made his find.
“I tried chipping it. I could hardly cut a piece off with a hack-saw.”
He finally got off a fragment and had a friend analyze it. He called it a meteorite and quickly told Halsell to “write to New York” and try to sell it. He finally sold it to Dr. Lincoln LaPaz of the University of New Mexico for $93.
But it was to take 18 years before geologists in Oregon found what had happened to the meteorite.
The fragment Halsell first sent off was located by Oregon researchers. They thought the main meteorite was still somewhere near Klamath Falls. Early in 1960 they advertised publicly for information about the meteorite, but got no response.
Then a few years ago Erwin F. Lange, a Portland State University professor, started research on the meteorite. Through some detective work he found that it is in a collection at the Institute of Meteorites at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque.
Three other meteorites found in Oregon were in Sams Valley, near Medford; in the Willamette Valley near Portland; and near Port Orford in Curry County. The Klamath Falls’ find was the first in 50 years.
Halsell had not been back to the area since he worked on the logging road for the Ellingson Lumber Company. The road was being cleared from Barkley Spring to Antelope Flat, north of here.
- Herald and News, March 6, 1970
25 years ago
Local business owners reacted today with shock and sadness to the announcement of the closure of Modoc Lumber Co.
“This is a tragedy,” said Steve Harper, executive vice president of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce. “Losing 165 well-paying manufacturing jobs is a tragedy.”
Company officials blame the closure on environmental organizations, which fought for and won legislation limiting timber harvests in the West.
“They’ve created an artificial shortage of raw materials,” said Ron Loveness, special projects manager for the company.
Harper said the closure could affect the community three to seven times the wages paid to Modoc employees. “You lose the money velocity,” he said.
At least one logging company foresees major cutbacks because of the mill closure. “It will impact us greatly,” said Stan Newman, a partner in Newman & Crebbin Logging. “Ninety percent of our business is in logging and road building for Modoc.”
- Herald and News, March 2, 1995
10 years ago
And few family businesses have overcome trials to remain successful quite like the House of Shoes, the family-owned shoe store at 3198 S. Sixth St. in Klamath Falls.
Now in its 56th year, the store has been owned by the House family the entire time, passed from Jess House to his son Ron House to its current manager, Richard House.
House of Shoes began on Main Street in 1954. Run by Jess House, the business offered a variety of tailor-made shoes, as well as several miscellaneous items that made his store a favorite among locals – most notably Double Bubble gum.
Business was so successful that, in 1969, Jess House opened a new House of Shoes in the upstart commercial district near South Sixth Street and Washburn Way. “A fire destroyed the building two years later,” Richard recalled. “Grandpa had no insurance.”
Down, but not out, Jess told his wife the family had no choice but to re-build the store and start over. In 1976, House of Shoes re-opened at its current location on South Sixth Street.
- Herald and News, March 7, 2010