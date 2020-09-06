100 years ago
Ten persons are known to have burned to death, seven injured, and several others, two of whom are believed to be from Portland, are missing as the result of a fire which destroyed the Houston Hotel here today. And also razed a part of the business district. Estimates of the number of dead have been placed as high as 16.
The property loss was estimated at $150,000,
All those who lost their lives were occupants of the Houston Hotel, which was crowded with 180 persons who had come to Klamath Falls for the Labor Day celebration.
The seven persons who were hurt sustained injuries or burns in attempting to make their escape from the flaming building. The fire rapidly swept through the old three-story building which almost at once was turned to a fiery furnace. Many of the patrons were forced to leap from upper story windows. The flames, in almost no time seemed to have cut off all avenues of escape from the hotel.
The hotel register was destroyed, making the work of identification difficult. It was feared that in some cases the names of the victims might never be learned. Five unidentified persons who were known to have occupied rooms in the hotel are missing, according to statements made by Mrs. Goldie Houston, who managed the hotel, and Harry Jones, night clerk.
In the Houston Hotel there were 180 persons. It was said that patrons were sleeping in the office and other rooms not ordinarily rented for lodging.
The fire, which is believed to have started from a refuse pile in the rear of the hotel, was discovered about 2:30 A.M.
The Oregonian, Sept. 7, 1920
50 years ago
Don Pedro Colley, a native of Klamath Falls, is appearing in the movie “Beneath the Planet of the Apes,” now showing at the Esquire Theater, 218 North Seventh Street.
Colley is know for his appearances in such television series as Daniel Boone, Daktari, Leon Horse, Here Comes the Brides, The Virginian, and Cimarron Strip. Colley has also been in a film segment with comedian Bill Cosby.
More recently, Colley has served as understudy for James Earl Jones, star of Great White Hope.
The actor stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weigh 250 pounds. He is a 1956 graduate of Klamath Union High School and attended the University of Oregon and Southern Oregon College as an architecture student.
Colley, who resides in North Hollywood, Calif, will be in another movie released soon, entitled THX-1138. The part Colley will play is SRT-5555.
Colley is the son of Mrs. Muriel Colley, Klamath Falls, and the late Pete Colley.
The Herald and News, Sept. 3, 1970
25 years ago
Tickets are still available for Saturday night’s bash to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kingsley Field—or Naval Air Station Klamath Falls for those who were around for its early days.
The $12 tickets cover everything from free beer and hours d’oeuvres at the sign-in reception, to a performance of World War II-era dance and music, dinner and dancing.
The celebration honors not only the base, but also the men and women who helped win the war in the Pacific.
Among the celebrants: Spencer Dukes, a retired chief master sergeant who was 23 when he was captured by the Japanese on the Bataan Peninsula of the Philippines.
The subsequent march north to Camp O’Donnell was later dubbed the Bataan Death March because of the unrelenting brutality the captors showed their prisoners.
Death visited in many forms—decapitation if you fell or stepped from the line, bayonets, bullets or just plain beatings. Historians estimate that more than 600 Americans and as many as 10,000 Filipinos died during the march.
The Japanese put most of their prisoners to work building roads, bridges and so forth. But when they learned Dukes was the son of a senior U.S. Army officer (his father retired as a general), he became a political prisoner, and was held in solitary confinement for 32 of his 42 months in captivity.
He was moved from camp to camp, and ultimately wound up north of Hiroshima and there he felt the shock wave when the atomic bomb exploded. The camp wasn’t liberated for another month.
The Herald and News Sept. 1, 1995
10 years ago
Anyone with Internet access can now watch videos of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners’ meetings online.
Klamath County launched a new website, klamathcounty.org, last week that includes videos of the board’s weekly meetings. The commissioners’ past four weekly meetings are available on the commissioners’ page of the site.
The commissioners have touted video of the meetings as a way to keep county residents, who do not have cable television and cannot attend meetings, informed about county government.
The Herald and News, Sept. 2, 2010