100 years ago
Numerous complaints that poultry running at large is again becoming a nuisance are being received at police headquarters, said Chief Wilson today.
Householders who have fallen in line with the city beautification program and planted lawns and flower beds, are bewailing the ruthless ravages of their neighbors’ chickens, and asking police protection for their garden plots.
Chief Wilson assured the Herald interviewer that the protection would be forthcoming. There is an ordinance, he said, compelling all poultry fanciers within the city limits to keep their stock penned and the law will be enforced without exception.
The Evening Herald, April 15, 1921
50 years ago
Farmers in the Langley Valley who depend on water from Gerber Reservoir are in good position this year. The 94,300-acre-foot reservoir is full and spilling over. This year is only the second season since 1925 that the reservoir has had enough water to completely fill. The reservoir serves from 9,000 to 9,500 acres, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
Water supply in Klamath County and throughout Oregon is excellent for most water users this spring and summer, according to A.J. Webber, state conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Soil Conservation Service and A. J. Polos, hydrologist in charge of the National Weather Service River Forecast Center at Portland.
Snow pack in Klamath County was increased by 30 to 40 percent during March and ranges from 120 percent of average on Twenty Mile Creek to 180 percent of average on Silver Creek.
Precipitation during March was 208 percent of average. The inflow to Upper Klamath Lake was 125 per cent of average. Reservoirs in the area were nearly full with some spilling to make room for more run off.
The Herald and News, April 11 and 13, 1971
25 years ago
Runners used to life in the fast lane may find the going slower when they join more than 37,000 official runners in Sunday’s 100th anniversary of the running of the Boston Marathon.
Seven runners—Jimmie Dubois, Vic Versteeg, Jim Stephens, Jeannie Landrum, and Margie Retterath of Klamath Falls, Joe Spurgeon of Lakeview and Thomas Darden of Altruras—will join the celebrating mob for the 26.2 mile run to downtown Boston.
“If it was the 99th or 95th I wouldn’t go,” says Spurgeon in explaining the attraction of joining part of the world’s largest block party. “And I won’t be around for No. 200.”
The mob scene—37,000 legal entrants may be joined by another 10,000 to 20,000 “bandits,” or non-registered runners—means the vast majority of participants can forget about fast times. In recent years the number of entrants has been about 9,000 on a course notorious for its narrow running corridor and gushing mobs of well-wishers.
“I expect the worst time in history,” shrugs off Versteeg, 60, a retired electronics technician who will be running his fifth Boston Marathon.
Versteeg is a veteran Boston runner, but Dubois, Stephens, Landrum, Retterath, Darden and Spurgeon, the first-time allure of Boston, the Mecca for marathoners, is pure enchantment.
The Herald and News, April 12, 1996
10 years ago
The average price of gas in Oregon is $3.78 per gallon, the highest average ever recorded in April, according to AAA.
The rate topped the April 2008 rate of $3.50 per gallon in Oregon. By June of that year, prices were $4.28 per gallon.
High gas prices this year are sparking concerns that the price could again top $4 per gallon, as the cost has increased steadily since last fall.
The Herald and News, April 10, 2011