100 years ago
Oil and gas of a superior quality have been discovered upon the Jay Manning ranch in the valley. This information is vouched for by Captain J. W. Siemens and Neill Campbell, who have been directing drilling operations on this ranch since June, 1919, and both gentlemen, with their associates George Bloomingcamp, Ed Bloomingcamp, and Dave Edler, feel that their persistence, confidence, and financial expenditures have brought to them a reward which will be shared, not only by them alone, but by the people of the entire community.
At a depth of 1595 feet a fine grade of oil, similar to Pennsylvania parraffine oil, has made its appearance and at present time Neill Campbell, in direct charge of the operations, feels that they are near a pocket of gas, and he, with a crew of men, is preparing for a gusher and expects to be able to cap the flow as soon as it appears.
The Evening Herald, December 16,1920
50 years ago
Conflicting reports circulated throughout the Klamath Basin over an incident Friday evening at the Rocky Point Grange Hall.
According to Oregon State Police nine persons were taken to Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital, eight by Peace Ambulance and one in a police car. Another three persons drove to the hospital.
State Police said it appeared the persons were overcome by carbon monoxide while attending a meeting at the hall.
The investigation of the incident so far revealed that the hall is heated by propane gas and the vent of the furnace goes under the floor to the building’s outside. Police speculate that the furnace exhaust gases were blocked from reaching the open air by either snow or ice. The vent’s opening points upward, according to police.
A woman was overcome and fainted, others felt sick, police said. Some of those present said they smelled gas, others did not.
No one was admitted to the hospital. The doctors treated 12 persons in the emergency room and released them.
The Herald and News, December 13, 1970
25 years ago
Klamath County District Attorney Ed Caleb has been commended in a letter to Gov. John Kitzhaber for his efforts to protect grave sites and artifacts of the Klamath Tribes.
The letter was from Francis P. McManamon, departmental archeologist for the National Park Service.
McManamon praised Caleb for successfully handling the first Oregon trial involving mutilation and injury to Native American graves.
The case against Gordon David Baker Jr. and others resulted in Baker being sentenced to years in prison and ordered to pay a large fine. He is serving his sentence.
Baker, his son, and one other defendant were convicted in 1991 on criminal charges for alleged grave desecration’s that occurred at the Wilson Cemetery in Chiloquin.
Convictions also were gained again Shawn David Baker and Terry Lee Schoonmaker.
Caleb credited the Klamath Tribes with developing the initial leads that helped investigators solve the case.
The letter also commended the Klamath Tribes’ Culture and Heritage Committee, Culture and Heritage Specialist Gordon Bettles, the Wilson Cemetery Committee, and Lane County detective Douglas Welch, among others for playing key roles.
Caleb said Mark Runnels, former Klamath County chief deputy district attorney, deserved credit for obtaining the conviction.
The Herald and News, December 7, 1995
10 years ago
Chances of rain and snow toward the end of the week, though slim, are a reminder that sledding season is back in the Klamath Basin.
Whether through the tube rentals or just getting out the old plastic disc you bought for $2 years ago, there are several spots in Klamath County that allow sledding enthusiasts to pick up some speed.
Here are a few areas for some great sledding fun:
Anne Creek Snow Park: Sledding bowl is off Highway 62 five miles past Fort Klamath. A snow park permit is required.
Hill next to the Klamath Country Jail: Off Foothills Boulevard; bunny slope and advanced runs with jumps are available.
Diamond Lake: Off Highway 138; has a large hill for tubers and snowboarders. Tow uphill is available for a small fee.
Moore Park: Off Lakeshore Drive; diverse network of trails running through trees with some wider spots.
Hamaker Mountain; Outside of Keno on a mountain road that is usually plowed. The slope runs through woods near power lines.
Suicide Hill and the Devil’s Elbow: At the corner of Lytton and Worden streets near the blue water tower; quick, sudden drops with several jumps.
The Herald and News, December 9, 2010