100 years ago
The airplane which caused the death of Sigurd Thorsten Meyerhoffer at McArthur, California, on July 21, in making a return journey to Klamath Falls, was badly damaged at the landing field in Lakeview yesterday.
E. C. Mouton, a French ace, was piloting the machine, accompanied by his mechanic, W. B. Randall and I. C. Hunt, one of the owners of the plane, when the accident happened. Partly due to the fact that there was no flag up to give the direction of the wind, a faulty landing was made and a tire blew out, causing the ship to turn an aerial somersault, and light upside down.
All three men were thrown out of the ship, but none of them sustained any injuries. The propeller of the ship was broken and one wing badly damaged by the crash. The report says that it is expected that repairs will be made within two or three days and the journey to Klamath Falls will be continued. The pilot asks that a flag pole with a white flag flying from the top of it be placed in the landing field as a wind guide in order that the landing here be made safe.
- Evening Herald, July 26, 1920
50 years ago
The section of Highway 140 commonly known as South Sixth Street and running through suburban Klamath Falls is one of the most dangerous highways in the state.
There may be others which register more spectacular automobile accidents, but for the sheer number of accidents South Sixth Street is hard to beat.
Oregon State Police investigated 99 accidents between Jan. 1, 1969 and June 30, 1970.
This figure represents more than 33 per cent of all accidents in Klamath County.
The stretch between Crest Street and Altamont Drive alone had 17 accidents in 1969, and has had eight since the beginning of the year.
At city limits the state police investigated 10 accidents during 1969 and four this year.
The intersection at Homedale Road is also one which is uncommonly dangerous. There were five crashes last year and eight so far this year.
In fact, almost every intersection along South Sixth Street has had at least one accident during the past 18 months. And the Merrill – Lakeview junction alone registered nine accidents.
This writer [Jan-Udo Wenzel] was involved in one of the accidents at the Homedale Road intersection. Repairs for the auto came close to $1,000. Added were days off work, hospital examination, the doctor cost and drugs. In total, an insurance company had to pay about $1,300. And this, according to police, was only a minor accident.
Asked if it would be possible to turn South Sixth Street into a “limited access road,” John Gunter, district engineer for the State Highway Department, said such plan is not as yet indicated.
This involves buying the right of way from private citizens and providing a frontage road for all buildings located on the street.
- Herald and News, July 26, 1970
25 years ago
The Saturday parade at the annual Bonanza Big Springs Carnival is again under the sponsorship of the Bonanza Lions Club. Chairman for the event is Lions club member Carl Grohs.
The traditional downtown parade is set for 11 a.m.
Following the parade, activities will move to the Bonanza’s Big Springs Park for crafts, games, food and novelty booths. Drawings from many organizations will be held during the afternoon and evening.
The Carnival Princess will be crowned at 5 p.m. followed by a talent show. A barbecue will be served and the beer and wine garden, which opens at noon, will remain open until 11 p.m.
The Lone Pine Band will perform country-western music from 8-11 p.m.
The Bonanza Lions Club is sponsoring the Oregon Lions Multiple Screen Unit Van at the carnival.
Personnel staffing the mobile unit will provide free tests of blood pressure, diabetes, sight and hearing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Big Springs Park. The service is being coordinated by Tim O’Harra.
- Herald and News, July 26, 1995
10 years ago
From early signs of human habitation in the region to reminders of the recent struggles over water resources, Hill Road offers numerous history lessons to those passing through.
Hill Road stretches south from its intersection with State Line Road all the way to the northern entrance of Lava Beds National Monument and into the park.
Caves in the cliffs that hug the Klamath National Wildlife Refute offer evidence of Native Americans who first lived in the area. Farther away on the southern end of Lava Beds National Monument are petroglyphs left by native cultures.
The Lava Beds were also the scene for the Modoc War that pitted U.S. soldiers against a group of Modoc Indians in the 1870s.
The Civilian Conservation Corps came to the Basin in the 1930s, building Camp Tulelake, which sits just off Hill Road and a lookout shelter on Sheepy Ridge. Camp Tulelake was eventually converted to a prisoner of war camp during World War II.
Signs commenting on the Basin’s water crises in 2001 can also still be seen, though some are faded and hidden behind brush.
- Herald and News, July 31, 2010