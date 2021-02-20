100 years ago
Schools of the city will observe Washington’s Birthday tomorrow with morning exercises. There will be no school in the afternoon.
T.L. Stanley will deliver the address at Riverside School. The remainder of the program will be by the pupils, consisting of patriotic sounds, and the flag salute.
R.C. Grossback will speak at Fairview. The upper grades will have special exercises in connection with their regular work. The grades below fifth will have the flag salute, and songs “America,” “In February,” “Oh, Bring the Fife and Bring the Drum,” “There Are Many Flags,” “A Scout for Uncle Sam,” and “Wave Our Bonny Flag” will be performed. The Rev. C.F. Trimble will also speak.
Mills School will have a box social. The program will have a Flag Drill, songs including “Whenever a Snow Flake Leaves the Sky” and “Kingdom Come.”
The Catholic Academy will consist of patriotic songs and exercises. Father Malloy will be the chief speaker.
At Central School three rooms will have dramatizations. Mrs. Harry Ackley will speak to third and fourth graders. T.L. Stanley will speak to fifth and sixth grades and Mayor Wiley will speak to seventh and eighth grades.
The Evening Herald, February 21, 1921
50 years ago
People who work in Klamath Falls radio stations got the scare of their lives Saturday morning when a teletype operator near Colorado Springs grabbed the wrong tape and sent out a national alert.
“There were three of us in the office Saturday morning when the alert came in. I can best describe it as a total state of shock and disbelief,” said Steve Douglas, chief engineer of KFLW
“We test the Emergency Broadcasting System once a week all year long—and here comes a message that says it is an alert,“ Douglas continued.
At KLAD, Cy Smiths, station manager, said, “It was the damnedest scare we’ve had in a long time. I immediately questioned the odds of having a real alert at the exact time of the test signal. By the time we had run ourselves ragged the notice came over the wire that the alert was a mistake.”
The Herald and News, February 21, 1971
25 years ago
It’s in wet years like this that residents of Tulelake can be thankful for government water projects.
If it weren’t for a complex system of canals and diversions that lace the Klamath Basin, shops and homes in Tulelake (the town) would be sitting like fish tank ornaments at the bottom of Tule Lake (the lake) about this time.
Before the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation built the Klamath Reclamation Project in the first half of the century, water from the Lost River filled the Tule Lake Basin every year.
Tule Lake is the end point for Lost River, which drains more 1000 square miles of land in Klamath, Modoc and Siskiyou counties.
Historically, water lapped at the shores of Tule Lake from near Malin to the north entrance of what is now Lava Beds National Monument, some 12 miles distant.
But a combination of modifications to Lost River changed all that, allowing thousands of acres of Tule Lake to dry up and become fertile farm ground that produces potatoes, grain and sugar beets.
All that remains of Tule Lake today is a series of sumps hemmed in by dikes that protect surrounding farmland from flooding.
Now, heavy runoff from an unusually wet winter is giving the system its stiffest test in perhaps three decades. Much of the Lost River watershed has received 150 percent of average precipitation for the past four months.
“It’s not a flood situation but we are in high water management,” Jim Bryant, land and water operations manager for the Bureau of Reclamation Basin area office, said. “I know that’s a fine line.
The Herald and News, February 23, 1996
10 years ago
A fire destroyed a used goods store adjacent to the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Wednesday night, and fire officials and police are investigating.
The fire caused $100,000 in damage to the Pumpkin Patch. In addition to the store and its inventory, the fire damaged part of the mission’s dried food supplies and a cook’s apartment.
Deputy fire marshal Scott Rice said electrical and natural causes already have been ruled out.
Fire fighters were called to the structure at 803 Walnut Ave. just before midnight. Personnel from four departments spent an hour and a half fighting the blaze before it was brought under control.
Kent Berry, the mission’s executive director, said the destroyed food supply was worth thousands of dollars.
The Pumpkin Patch provided revenue to the mission.
“It was a great loss,” Berry said.
The Herald and News, February 25, 2011