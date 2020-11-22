100 years ago
A team and wagon belonging to J. M. Moore of the Western Transfer Company, and driven by R. B. Leonard, was run into head-on by a big Studebaker car Wednesday night while on the way to the Southern Pacific Depot. The name of the party driving the car has not been learned. Leonard, who happened to be accompanied by Policeman James Hilton, was just passing the Big Basin Lumber Company’s office on his way to the depot and was on the right hand side of the street. The car ran into them, knocked both horses down and broke the pole of the wagon. Hilton arrested the two men in the car and instructed them to appear at the police station Monday morning. Up to noon today the men had not shown up.
The official record of car license numbers shows that the car belongs to Charles Johnson. Mr. Johnson is not known at police headquarters, and the officer did not take the names of the men driving the car.
The Evening Herald, November 26, 1920
50 years ago
The day after Thanksgiving is the traditional beginning of Christmas season.
Mother Nature cooperated with that concept by covering the Klamath Basin with a Christmas-like coverlet of snow today.
The heaviest snowfall was reported today in Northern Klamath County. Chemult was covered by a 14-inch deep blanket and Crater Lake received a similar amount bringing the pact to 49 inches. There were 17 inches of new snow on the Willamette Pass. Klamath Falls received 15 inches.
Chains were required on Highway 97 in the northern end of the county and the Willamette Pass.
County and state highway crews began plowing major routes this morning in an effort to keep traffic moving. The same technique was planned later today in the City of Klamath Falls and the city’s salt truck was out to speed the melting process.
The Herald and News, November 27, 1970
25 years ago
The Forest Service said Wednesday it has seized 900 Christmas trees while law enforcement officers investigate what appears to be a crime designed to cash in on a holiday tradition.
No one has been arrested or cited, but officials believe someone helped themselves to hundreds of trees growing on public lands on the Rogue River and Winema national forests.
The Forest Service has issued both personal-use and commercial permits for cutting Christmas trees but no where near the number found.
The agency didn’t specify where the trees were found.
The Herald and News, November 23, 1995
10 years ago
A 35-year-old man released from the Klamath County Jail Saturday evening got his wish to remain in custody after he allegedly broke three windows in the jail’s lobby area early Sunday morning.
Klamath County Sheriff Tim Evinger said it will cost at least $3000 and take a week and a half to replace all the windows broken by Portland resident Jesse Warren Goude.
Goude is charged with first-degree mischief and second-degree criminal trespass as a result of the incident.
Those charges aren’t enough to be lodged in the jail since capacity was cut this summer but Evinger said he prevented Goude’s release to stop him from causing more damage to the jail.
Goude was initially arrested Saturday evening for trespassing at the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission. He did not meet the lodge criteria for that charge and was released despite protesting.
He returned in the early morning hours Sunday, breaking a plate glass window and two glass panels in two doors, Evinger said.
“Looks like he took a piece of curb,” Evinger said.
The Herald and News, November 23, 2020