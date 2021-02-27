100 years ago
The county court, in accordance with the request of the Klamath County Auto Association, has placed a man and team at the mud hole about two miles east of town, which has proved impassable to many motorists recently.
The court has given the association assurance that the man and team will be kept there to extend aid to travelers in need until the muddy condition ceases to exist.
The Evening Herald, February 28, 1921
50 years ago
March approached with the proverbial lion’s roar Saturday night and today—lashing the county’s mountain passes for the third consecutive day with strong winds and continuous snow flurries—but the roaring should subside to a few gentle purrs when the new month arrives officially tomorrow.
Twenty-two inches of fresh snow accumulated at Crater Lake National Park during the past 24 hours requiring motorist to use chains. Strong winds caused drifting in the Fort Klamath area where eight inches of snow fell Saturday. Most of the problems developed at higher elevations where snow fell continually since Thursday, particularly along Dead Indian Road where cars parked along the highway hampering County Road Department snow crews. Some motorists became belligerent when requested to move their vehicles so plows could clear the snow.
Crescent was buried under 12 inches of fresh snow during the night.
Snow plow crews have been operating on an extended shift since Thursday, starting daily about 3:30 a.m. and continuing after sunset.
Colder temperatures are forecast for the next several days with lows in the 10 to 15 forecast for early today, dipping to near zero tonight.
The Herald and News, February 28, 1971
25 years ago
A Klamath Falls man will have plenty of time—180 days in the Klamath County Jail—to reflect on his continued use of obscene and insulting language Tuesday before Judge Roxanne Osborne in Klamath County Court.
Osborne gave Robert Spradley, 23, ample opportunity to receive much less that 180 days, as the sentence was imposed in 30–day increments.
But Spradley refused to curtail his verbal disobedience. Again. And again. And again. And again. And again.
Osborne imposed the sentences upon finding Spradley in contempt of court—six times. The increments continued to add up until they reached 180 days.
Spradley was in court on six misdemeanor cases that are still pending against him.
Once Spradley completes the 180 days for contempt, he will remain in jail in lieu of $69,000 bail.
Those who appeared before Osborne after the Spradley episode were polite and well behaved, court officials said.
The Herald and News, February 28, 1996
10 years ago
The city of Klamath Falls may be able to avoid costly wastewater treatment technology and instead mitigate arsenic at the source avoiding impending Oregon Environmental Quality requirements.
Officials have to formulate a plan to remove arsenic in treated wastewater.
“We’ll identify (arsenic) sources and see if we can deal with it that way,” said Mark Willrett, public works director. “We’ve already got a jump on it.”
The geothermal water—used in the pavement that melt snow—tends to have higher levels of arsenic, Willrett said. One way to reduce arsenic in wastewater would be to stop discharging geothermal water into sewers.
Arsenic naturally occurs in groundwater so they could seal its pipes tightly so groundwater does not mix with return water.
Over the next four months, officials will look for sources of arsenic—elicit discharges from outside sources or internally from the wastewater treatment plant operations—but city officials suspect the geothermal activity is the primary source.
The city contends arsenic levels should be adjusted by location, rather than the blanket rule DEQ is proposing. According to comments, natural springs that discharge into the Klamath River contain high levels of arsenic.
The Herald and News, February 27, 2011