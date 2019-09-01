100 years ago
For the third time Klamath county “cracker-box” jail was broken open by the three prisoners, who have given the sheriff and his force unlimited trouble since their arrest some time ago. The prisoners, Will Grey, H. M. Chamberlain, and Floyd Barnes escaped Wednesday evening and were apprehended by Sheriff Humphrey and deputy sheriff, Allen Sloan, last night several miles below Keno.
The men escaped by the usual method by removing one of the bars in the front of the west cell, which allowed the smaller of the three to wriggle through and then release his accomplices. The stone work is so old and crumbly that very little pressure is needed to work the iron window bars loose. Due to the successful man hunts there are no prisoners at large at the present time.
— Evening Herald, Sept. 5, 1919
50 years ago
Word spread fast this morning that actor Vincent Price was in town – faster than Price could eat his breakfast.
It was an example of the public’s ability to identify celebrities during unexpected moments.
There he was, sitting quietly at the breakfast table with his wife and daughter at the Willard Hotel.
Perhaps he’d have moved the potted plant near the window a little closer to the table had he known every Herald and News reporter was aware of his visit.
At the Klamath County Courthouse reporter Doug Higgs heard someone tell about seeing Price.
Higgs called City Editor Pati O’Connor.
“Yes, I know,” she replied.
Wendell Keene had already called her after he heard about it from a deputy at the Klamath County Jail.
The deputy, Ray Kilmer, said he had chatted briefly with Price, who apparently was much nicer than some of the characters he’s played in recent horror films.
Miss O’Connor already had sent a reporter to get an interview.
At the Willard the desk clerk said she didn’t know the actor was there.
“Have you looked in the restaurant?” she asked.
And there he was, behind a counter, hat rack, potted plant – wearing a sports coat with a scarf draped loosely around the neck. The face and the mustache were familiar.
“Mr. Price?”
“Yes.”
The voice was unmistakable. This was indeed Vincent Price.
He arose to shake hands. At the moment, he was sorry to say, he didn’t have time for an interview since he and his family were about to hit the road in their new self-contained travel bus which they picked up in Chicago.
He mentioned last year he was in Southern Oregon during an appearance at Southern Oregon College in Ashland.
“That’s a fine theater over there,” he said, referring to the Shakespearean Theater.
Price, who came to Klamath Falls through Lakeview, said they were en route to Los Angeles where he will begin work on a show for comedian Don Adam’s television spy-comedy, “Get Smart.” Later he will travel to England to make a film.
“We thought it was him,” said one woman. “But we were afraid to ask.”
— Herald and News, Sept. 4, 1969
25 years ago
A strong earthquake off the coast of Humboldt County, Calif., this morning jolted parts of the Klamath Basin, but no injuries or serious damage were reported.
The quake shook a wide swath of northern California and southern Oregon, and was felt from Palo Alto, south of San Francisco, and in Grants Pass.
Ed Dolan, Klamath County Emergency Services coordinator, said reports of “rolling motions” were received from people east of Klamath Falls, the county sheriff’s office and other places around the county, but there were no reports of damage or injury.
The tower at Klamath Falls International Airport was “rockin’ and rollin’ this morning,” said Rick Montague, an air controller at the airport. The tower rolled for about 10 seconds at 8:16 a.m.
— Herald and News, September 1, 1994
10 years ago
For more than 20 years, the Burning Man festival has drawn people looking for a new way of life, artistic expression and community.
That is what drew Jamie Douglass, a Klamath Falls massage therapist, to her first Burning Man nine years ago, when she was 34. It was her second summer in Klamath Falls after moving from the Seattle area.
A temporary community that has grown from some 20,000 to nearly 50,000 people in the past nine years is built in the Black Rock Desert on a Bureau of Land Management-owned playa outside the Nevada town of Gerlach.
Douglass returned home last week after spending two weeks helping with the set up of Black Rock City. While she was there, she had a man working in the commissary paint her van with a garlic squid.
The flowing purple paint will make Douglass’ van more in the spirit of artistic expression the community fosters.
— Herald and News, Sept. 1, 2009