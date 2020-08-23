100 years ago
The local marine corps recruiting office at 204 I. O. O. F. building, is daily expecting its first allotment of 18,000 fourrageres awarded by the French government to the men of the fifth and sixth regiments and the sixth machine gun battalion which formed the marine brigade of the famous second division. The fourrageres are in the red and green colors of the Croix de Guerre for military units that have been cited two or three times in the general orders of the French army, and arrived in Washington a few days ago.
Authorization cards for all men who were with the marine infantry regiments at Belleau Woods, Soissons and in the Champagne actions, or with the machine gunners at the two former actions, have been prepared in Washington. The distribution to men still in the marines has already begun.
The object of the fourrageres, or the “telephone cords” or “cigar lighters” as the A. E. F. knew them, to quote the French army regulations, is “to recall in a certain way the glorious feats of certain regiments or units that have been cited in army orders.” In the case of those marines who fell in action, the award will be made to their nearest of kin direct by Major General John A. Lejeune, who not only was in command of the second division at St. Mihiel, the Champagne and the Argonne, but is now the major general commandant of the marine corps.
- Evening Herald, August 25, 1920
50 years ago
It was about 11 a.m. on Dec. 3, 1945, when a flight of Navy Hellcat fighters approached the Crater Lake area.
They belonged to Naval Air Group 5, VF 5, and were on their way from Pasco, Wash., to Brown Field, near San Diego, Calif.
One of the fliers was Ensign Les Farrell, now living in Medford.
Farrell said Friday he remembered approaching the area which was shrouded in heavy clouds. The planes rose to about 22,000 feet to avoid the clouds.
Over the radio, Farrell said, he heard one of the pilots saying that his external belly tank had run dry and that he was switching to a full tank.
That was the last ever heard from this pilot.
Farrell said in 1945 the term “jet stream” was still unknown, but he believed the reason for running short on gas was that the planes were fighting a jet stream head-on and it cut at least 150 miles per hour off the planes’ speed.
The planes had to interrupt their flight south. Farrell, who later retired from the Navy as a commander, said he landed in North Bend. Others landed in Medford and in Klamath Falls.
One plane didn’t land at either of these fields. It crashed into Crater Lake National Park.
Twelve of the Hellcats which landed in Klamath Falls searched for several days, but nothing was found of the missing aircraft. After the Navy called off the search, private planes continued, but in vain.
But what brings the story to light again, is the finding of a human skull last week by an off-duty park ranger.
While the wreckage was eventually found, no trace of the pilot was ever discovered.
A team of naval investigators from Whidbey Island (Wash.) Naval Air Station confirmed that it is the wreckage of the missing Hellcat fighter. It has not as yet been ascertained whether the found skull was that of the pilot. The name could not be released until there was positive identification. This was to be made from the skull’s dental structure.
- Herald and News, August 23, 1970
25 years ago
The Hispanic Baptist Church of Klamath Falls has a new pastor. The Rev. Pedro Prado-Ocegueda came to continue the ministry in this church Aug. 1.
Prado holds a B.A. in Education from Escuela Normal Superior de Nayarit, Mexico and a Master of Divinity from Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena, Calif. He, his wife Rosa Maria Romero de Prado, and his three children are from Santiago Ixcuintla Nayarit, Mexico.
The Hispanic Church began more than ten years ago with the support of the First Baptist Church. All people are invited to attend worship service on Sunday at 707 High St., Klamath Falls.
- Herald and News, Aug. 25, 1995
10 years ago
It’s a lazy summer afternoon and film director James Ivory is sitting on the deck of the Lake of the Woods cabin that’s been part of his life since 1941.
Born June 7, 1928, in Berkeley, Calif., Ivory grew up in Klamath Falls, graduating from Klamath Union High School before going to the University of Oregon and the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts.
During his lake visits, Ivory typically works on screenplays and a constant swirl of projects. This summer he’s developing a film, or films, based on two Marilynne Robinson novels, “Gilead” and “Home.”
As he’s done for nearly 25 years, the 82-year-old Ivory still harbors hope of moving ahead with “Richard II,” a little-produced Shakespeare play that he hopes would star Jude Law and Rebecca Hall.
But this year’s lake pilgrimage is, more than anything, a time for relaxing. Ivory says, smiling lightly, “It’s a great place to take a nap.”
- Herald and News, August 24, 2010