100 years ago
Nineteen hours from San Francisco to Klamath Falls was the time made by a Buick car driven by Louis Hoagland, proprietor of their Buick garage, who left San Francisco at noon Saturday, arrived last night. The automobile time considerably lowered the train schedule.
Mr. Hoagland, and Gordon Quimby went to San Francisco last week by train to drive the cars, saving time over their delivery by freight. Quimby purchased one of the cars and the other was recently bought by Henry Grimes.
With the exception of the road between here and Ager, the roads were all good, said the Buick agent.
The Evening Herald, March 28, 1921
50 years ago
Voters of the elementary portion of the Klamath County School District will be asked to approve a $1,940,000 school bond measure.
The decision was made unanimously be the county school board Tuesday night. If approved by the voters, it would be used to construct new buildings.
The board further decided against asking voters of the high school portions of the district to approve either a school bond measure or a serial levy. Such a measure may be made next fall.
A group of 10 Henley High School students pressured the board to ask voters of both the elementary and high school parts of the district to approve the school bond measures May 1.
According to a student spokesmen Art Bertner, parents presently are concerned due to a recent substandard rating of Henley High School. He suggested that the board capitalize on this concern.
The student spokesman reported that the group is conducting a door-to-door campaign to make parents more aware of the detrimental effect that overcrowded conditions at Henley High School are having on students.
He invited voters to “come to Henley High School during the second period and visit the music room and see 108 kids in a small room, trying to sing; trying to breathe.”
District Supt. James Conroy and all five board members stated they favored passage by voters of the bond measures on May 3.
However, Conroy and board are skeptical of the chances of both measures being approved May 3.
The Herald and News, March 31, 1971
25 years ago
Robert Leslie wasn’t feeling well Monday when his girlfriend got off the bus, so he stayed on, intent on reaching the hospital.
Part way through the trip, the 32-year-old chef’s chest pains intensified, and believing he was having a heart attack, he approached the driver of his Basin Transit Service bus, Valerie Wyland.
Leslie collapsed shortly after telling Wyland he thought he was having a heart attack. Wyland contacted 911 and leaped into action, kneeling next to the man and giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation until medics could get to the scene.
Wyland, a 10-year veteran of BTS, said she last went through CPR training four years ago when she was a fill-in school bus driver. The training flooded back as soon as the crisis hit.
For insurance reasons, BTS doesn’t train its drivers in CPR according the assistant manager Starla Fenner. “It’s more of a good citizen sort of thing,” she explained.
BTS does participate in the “Radio Help” program and buses carry communications equipment linking them to emergency services.
Leslie didn’t actually have a heart attack, but today he was under observation at Merle West Medical Center.
The Herald and News, March 27, 1996
10 years ago
As the rate of child abuse declines nationally, Klamath County’s rate continues to increase, and on Saturday, local officials asked U.S. Rep Greg Walden for help.
“Virtually every major societal problem . . . Can be traced back to child abuse,” said Ken Morten, executive director of Klamath-Lake Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services, or CARES.
Walden visited the CARES building on Eldorado Avenue as part of a weeklong tour across his district, which encompasses nearly two thirds of the state.
Last year, the center processed 282 abused children, examining their injuries and general health, interviewing them, and aiding law enforcement in prosecuting abusers.
Morton told the Congressman the center was most concerned about Victims of Crime Act funding, federal money dedicated to programs and services that help crime victims. The fund is from fines and penalties paid by convicted federal offenders.
States are supposed to distribute the funding to agencies as grants but, Morton said, Oregon’s office told agencies that it wont be giving grants in fiscal year 2011-12–a $45,000 blow to CARES.
Walden said he didn’t understand why a state would withhold funding.
The Herald and News, March 27, 2011