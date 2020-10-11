100 years ago
Another big sawmill will be slicing Klamath pine by spring is the news carried by the announcement that Shaw-Bertram Lumber Company has purchased a site on the southern edge of Lake Ewauna, just west of the Chelsea Box Factory and already have a couple of carloads of material and machinery on the ground.
The site consists of 70 acres purchased from Mrs. Margaret Barney of Milwaukee, Wis., who still owns 169 acres adjoining. The deal was handled for Mrs. Barney by William Bray but does not include any of the acreage owned by Mr. Bray in the same vicinity.
Work on the mill will start at once. It is planned to install a circular outfit, with a daily capacity of 50,000 feet to start with, but the program of development contemplates a plant expansion that will eventually make the mill one of the largest in the country.
J.R. Shaw, president of the new company, is one of the leading lumbermen in the state. For years he was general manager for the Hammond Lumber Company of Portland, a company in the foremost ranks of northwest manufacturers.
Evening Herald, October 15, 1920
50 years ago
Voter registrations is down by about 600 from the 1968 general election, according to the final count by County Clerk William D. Milne. He said there were 21,032 registered voters in Klamath County. The Republican Party includes 8,260 registered voters, the Democrats 12,058 and 714 voters are registered with no party.
These figures show that the only gain made was by those who registered as independent or other. He said during the primary election in May his office requested the post office not forward voters’ pamphlets which could not be delivered at the addresses to which they were mailed. These pamphlets were returned and the names dropped from the voters’ register.
The Herald and News, Oct 12, 1970
25 years ago
“Our” world revolves around power. Electrical power. Natural resources, like water quality, air quality, salmon and birds suffer in the name of power production and transmission. Yes, even birds, especially waterfowl, are killed every day by power lines.
Sponsored by a consortium of power producers, a new system has been put into the field for its very first real-world trial in the southern Klamath Basin. The “Bird Strike Monitoring Station” was developed by a team of researchers working for Pacific Gas and Electric Company at its research department in San Ramon, Calif. Rodger Mayeda and Julian Riccomini, researchers, brought the newly developed system to the Klamath Basin where they were met by Monte Garrett, senior wildlife biologist for PPL. They placed the system on a power line near Spring Lake.
Spring Lake is home to hundreds of ducks and geese. During spring and fall migrations, the number of waterfowl will rise to several thousand. The equipment consists of motion sensors equipped with radio transmitters, which are mounted on each of the power lines for several spans. The sensors then transmit “hits,” birds colliding with power cables, to a central receiver. This central receiver records the hits and stores the data. Much like a fax machine, the data is sent to researchers’ offices which can be anywhere in the world.
According to Len Conlee of PPL, the main purpose of the station is to provide data on the number of birds killed and how many times they cause a power outage. This will enable researchers to predict with more accuracy the potential loss of wildlife for future construction projects.
The Herald and News, October 15, 1995
10 years ago
Wild land firefighters are fighting a blaze that has burned 2,500 acres on the Klamath Marsh National Wildlife Refuge and Fremont-Winema National Forests. The Hay Fire is burning south of Silver Lake Road. The cause is under investigation.
Mike Johnson, manager of the marsh refuge, and Erica Hopp, spokesman for the Fremont-Winema, said the fire would actually improve the area by burning decadent vegetation to the benefit of the numerous bird species that rely on the marsh. It had become a slower burning, creeping fire. Cooler temperatures through the weekend are expected to help firefighting efforts.
The Herald and News, October 16, 2010