A small Indian museum stood for some years in the 1950s and ’60s at the intersection of Highway 62 and Sun Pass Road, near Fort Klamath. The museum, which included objects gathered from various Native American tribes, was assembled by Warren “Lefty Wild Eagle” Wilder, a native of Orleans, Calif. In later years Wilder worked as a painter in the Chiloquin area. He died in 2008 in Chiloquin at the age of 97.