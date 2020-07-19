100 years ago
“Oh! Paul, George, gosh! Hold me or he will tip the boat, I’ll lose my line. P-a-u-l, grab him—Oh! He’s gone.” This is a truthful and verbatim report of what happened at Rocky Point Sunday when Mrs. Paul B. Causley hooked one of the small trout that infest that part of the lake. It probably weighed 12 or 15 pounds, but put up such a hard fight that it really did seem larger. “Paul” is the husband. He was induced to come out to this neck of the woods by George C. Ulrich, an old school chum, on the promise that he and Mrs. Causley would have an opportunity to enjoy the best fishing they ever experienced. And, as in all things, Mr. Ulrich kept his promise and the two visitors are going to return to Alton, Ill., with fish stories that will, to the natives of that benighted section, where a six-inch trout starts a commotion, seem almost unbelievable. Mrs. Causley caught several 10, 12 and 15-pound trout, but she lost five, and these gave her the liveliest fishing experience of her life, as they fought every second they were on the line.
Mr. Causley is editor and principal owner of the Daily Telegraph, the leading paper of Alton, Ill., and is taking a well-earned rest. He will remain here for a short time, visiting the various points of interest, one of which will be Diamond Lake where Mrs. Causley will have an opportunity to see what real trout fishing is, as the report from there is that the big ones are raising to the fly and breaking lines and poles right and left.
- Evening Herald, July 20, 1920
50 years ago
The new City Charter Revision Committee headed by former mayor Lawrence Slater has encountered a few passages in the present Klamath Falls City Charter which point up the need for updating.
The following passages were found in Section 87 of the charter, which has not been revised since its approval by voters in 1913:
A portion of a paragraph in Subsection 47:
“…to provide by ordinance for the punishment by fine or imprisonment, or both, of any person who shall sell, give away, or in any manner dispose of any spirituous, vinous or malt liquor to any common drunkard, or to any intoxicated person or to any woman or girl, or to any minor, or to any Indian, or who shall permit or allow any woman or girl, or minor, to frequent, visit or loiter around the place where such spirituous, vinous or malt liquors are sold or kept for sale …”
And a portion of Subsection 58 ½ :
“To regulate public dance halls and public dancing and skating rinks; and to prohibit any person or persons to engage in any immoral dance or dances commonly known as the ‘Turkey Trot; Rag Dance; Moonlight Waltz; Dip; Slide-over-the-Wave; Heads Together; the Walk Back; the Walk Dance; the Rough Dance; the Bonnie (sic) Hug,’ or dance of like character, and provide by penalty for the punishment of any owner, proprietor or agent permitting the same in or about the premises wherein the same…”
- Herald and News, July 24, 1970
25 years ago
Thousands of dollars worth of silver chalices, plates, bowls and pitchers used for Sunday worship service were stolen during a break-in at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Pastors Susan and Peter Champion reported the theft to Klamath Falls police Wednesday after discovering the church’s silver chalices, patens and other items were missing.
They obviously came in with a very specific agenda,” said the Rev. Susan Champion. “They were clearly after silver; and didn’t take the VCR or television.”
“The thing that’s really hard is that the majority of the items were special memorial gifts and they had a lot of sentimental value,” Susan Champion said. “They also had a lot of spiritual value because we used them to worship for so many years.”
This is the second time in the three years the Champions have served at the church that a break-in has occurred. About 2 ½ years ago, vandals broke in and damaged the sanctuary and offices. Crosses were taken down and used to beat the walls. Items were bent and smashed, but nothing was taken.
“When that happened, we asked the congregation to pray for the person who did it,” Susan Champion said.
- Herald and News, July 20, 1995
10 years ago
The Bronze Star is among the highest military medals, awarded to a person who has “distinguished himself by heroic or meritorious achievement or service,” according to the Air Force.
Father Rick Fischer, now stationed at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Klamath Falls, has been a priest for nearly 30 years. For 23 of those years, he was in the Air Force – 17 in the reserves and six on active duty, with deployments in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Cuba, New Mexico, and England.
Fischer was presented the honor of a Bronze Star for his service in Desert Storm, ministering to troops in Saudi Arabia during attacks and downtime. It was “the high point of my military career,” he said.
- Herald and News, July 19, 2010