100 years ago
J. H. Carnahan, president of Klamath Post, No. 8, of the American Legion, announced this morning that he had received notification from Washington that the department of the interior had cancelled the 30-year leases on 10,000 acres of land bordering the Upper Klamath Lake, which have been in controversy for some time and that the local office of the U.S. Reclamation service had been instructed accordingly.
H.D. Newell, head of the local reclamation office, stated this morning that he had received telegrams from Washington regarding the situation, but that there was apparently some mix-up and he did not desire to divulge the contents until he had the errors cleared up.
The local Legion recently joined in opposing the leasing of the Upper Lake Land to a private development corporation for a term of 30 years and asked it to be thrown open for immediate settlement by ex-service men and other private individuals.
It is supposed that the cancellation of the lease means that the land will now be opened to private settlement as quickly as possible.
The state of Oregon, through the attorney general, has also been opposing the leases on the ground of conflict of title between the federal and state governments.
Whether Secretary Lane’s action in annulling the leases was founded on the showing made by the attorney general or by the Legion, or both, is not clear from the announcement so far at hand, but Klamath Post has been energetic in its opposition and the decision is hailed as a Legion victory.
— Evening Herald, November 19, 1919
50 years ago
“I am sorry to disappoint you so,
But time has come when I must go.
My friend the pigeon will take my place.
A gritty little fellow with lots of guts.
If you think I’ll stick around – you’re nuts.”
This note was found Saturday morning attached to a huge bird cage at Albers Feed Store on South Sixth Street. The note was signed “Tom.”
But instead of a 35¼-pound turkey, only a small pigeon was in the cage.
The turkey had been on display at the store for three weeks and was the prize in a weight-guessing contest.
Saturday morning when manager Frank Parsons arrived, there was no turkey.
But the mystery was solved quickly. One of the employees thought it was a good prank to substitute the smaller bird for a while. Came award time, the big bird was back and winner, W.J. Paull, 4735 Harlan Drive, picked him up for Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.
— Herald and News, Nov. 23, 1969
25 years ago
The Klamath Basin has a new attraction, roaming herds of buffalo.
Forest Service officials and ranch hands from the Bar Y Ranch continue to keep their eye on a herd of escaped buffalo, but remained puzzled as to how to entice the animals back home.
About 40 buffalo were huddled up behind the Chiloquin Ranger Station Saturday, with an undetermined number scattered elsewhere between Chiloquin, Agency Lake and Fort Klamath.
Ranch employee Famous Robinson admitted it might be some time before all the buffalo are rounded up and returned to the ranch about 20 miles north of Chiloquin,
“They’ve gotten out before, but they always came back on their own,” Robinson said. “One time the whole herd got out. They all came back. But they never went this far before; I don’t think we’ll ever get them all back.”
Word of the roaming herd, which has broken in small groups, spread as motorists were traveling along Highway 62 and other roads searching for buffalo with ready cameras.
— Herald and News, Nov. 20, 1994
10 years ago
John Bellon always wondered if high winds could affect water levels on the Link River.
Friday’s 55 mph winds answered his question when he stopped at Putnam’s Point and walked 30 feel across the cove on a small rock bridge to the shoreline on the other side. The water level had dropped about a foot, exposing the bridge.
“I’ve never seen (the water) so low that you could walk across,” said Bellon, city parks superintendent of operations and maintenance.
Bellon speculated the dry summer and limited flow from dams could also have contributed to the low water levels.
Todd Kepple, Klamath County Museum’s manager, said the event may confirm a meteorological event local historians had written about. Before Friday, the possibility of winds lowering the water level that much seemed unlikely.
The phenomenon is in line with the definition of “Yulalona,” a branched off “Ewauna.” The term means “to move back and forth.”
“What we saw is a modern day example of what was happening 100 years ago,” Kepple said.
“The thing that struck me about the event is that to lower the lake level by a foot, billions of gallons of water would have had to have been displaced.”
— Herald and News, Nov. 21, 2009