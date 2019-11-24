100 years ago
The Millmen and Boxmaker’s local No. 1764 announces another of its popular dances Thanksgiving night, November 27, at the Moose hall.
The arrangements committee hints that there are several surprises in store. It is broadly intimated that some visitor will be compelled to lug home a twenty-pound turkey. Those with a “sweet tooth” will long have occasion to remember the event, it is predicted.
Advance sales of tickets are “going big,” and many are “repeats,” – that is, many persons who attended the last dance of the Boxmakers were so favorably impressed they are willing to try it again.
There will be no regular union meeting this week on account of the holiday. Dancing and other entertainment will be the evening’s order of business. A good time is guaranteed to all who attend. The hosts have a slogan to live up to, which is, “The Box-Makers Know How.”
— Evening Herald, Nov. 25, 1919
50 years ago
A first-hand report on embattled Vietnam from a man who has flown its skies for nearly a year will be presented to members of the Klamath Falls Rotary and Kiwanis clubs in a joint session Friday noon at the Winema Motor Hotel.
Speaker will be Capt. Robert W. Phillips whose view of Vietnam is an aerial one, seen from the cockpit of an Army helicopter.
He has evacuated wounded soldiers and Vietnamese families driven from their homes; has skimmed over jungle to find a tiny troop landing zone and seen the many faces of the war-torn land.
After enlisting as a private, the 26-year-old Bakersfield, Calif., soldier earned a commission at Artillery Officers Candidate School, then took flight training. He was assigned as a co-pilot with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment – then commanded by Col. George S. Patton IV – which was operating in the III Corps Area northwest of Saigon.
During his one-year tour, Capt. Phillips flew 325 combat missions, promoted to aircraft commander and led a section of five aircraft. He was nominated for the Bronze Star Medal and awarded the Air Medal with 15 clusters.
In his 30-minute talk, Capt. Phillips will tell of the war, the Vietnamese people, the geography of the land as only a pilot sees it.
— Herald and News, Nov. 26, 1969
25 years ago
“The eagle (perch) has landed.”
An 82-foot-tall ponderosa pine tree, ferried by helicopter from a hillside on Weyerhaeuser Co. timberlands northwest of Klamath Falls, now stands beside Lake Ewauna, ready to provide a vantage point for bald eagles and other raptors.
Erickson Air Crane Co. of Central Point hauled the tree, weighing an estimated five tons and with a trunk measuring 29 inches in diameter, about 12 miles to the site near Veterans Memorial Park.
Dave Stansell, a Klamath Falls resident who piloted the helicopter, set the tree down while nine Pacific Power linemen guided it into place and secured it with three guy wires.
A bald eagle circled the lake while ground crews prepared for the tree’s arrival.
“I think they’ll come in to it right away,” said Ralph Opp, Klamath District biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The snag replaces a tripod built on the same site in 1971. It took only a week for eagles to begin using the tripod, but it never seemed to suit the eagles as well as giant cottonwood trees that once grew along the shore, Opp said.
Opp and Weyerhaeuser Co. forester Chris Sokol began making plans about six months ago to replace the tripod with something more natural in appearance.
Erecting the snag was a cooperative effort between the Oregon Eagle Foundation and several businesses.
The tree’s location along Highway 97 will serve as an attraction to tourists, helping to further the Klamath Basin’s reputation as a bird-watching center, Opp said.
— Herald and News, Nov. 30, 1994
10 years ago
Historic photographs that have never been exhibited before will be presented and discussed in a program to be offered this weekend at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., according to a news release.
“Archives Showcase Session One: Views of Klamath” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, and repeated at 10 a.m. Saturday in the museum’s main hall.
“This will be the first in a series of programs we plan to offer over the next several months,” said museum manager Todd Kepple.
“Our first showcase program will feature a magnificent set of photos that were donated to the museum earlier this month. Most of these images are unlike anything we’ve seen before.
“We also have a few mystery photos that we need help with, and we’re hoping some of our old-timers will come look at these images.”
— Herald and News, Nov. 26, 2009