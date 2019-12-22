100 years ago
Word was received here this morning of the destruction by fire at 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon of the ranch house at the Doak ranch on the Upper Lake, with all its contents. The house was the property of D. P. Doak, owner of the ranch, and was valued at about $5,000. The ranch had just been leased by Manuel Dabner and some of the furniture belonged to him. The contents were probably worth $1,500.
The ranch barns, which are at some distance from the house, were not injured, nor was the Doak bungalow damaged, the fire confining its destructiveness entirely to the house, according to the telephone message received by Mr. Dabner, who was in this city at the time of the blaze.
No one was injured, according to the report. Children of the vicinity, some of whom come long distances to attend the school on the Doak ranch found it convenient to board at the ranch house. What arrangements will be made for them now is not known.
Evening Herald, Dec. 23, 1919
50 years ago
Thanks to a friend of Klamath County, Christmas came a few days early this year.
It happened when the state highway commission announced it had opened bids for construction of that segment of the Lake of the Woods road between Geary Ranch and the Weed-Ashland junction, south of Klamath Falls.
Glenn Jackson, chairman of the commission, has been a good friend of Klamath County. He promised long ago that a first-class highway between Medford and Klamath Falls was imperative and would be built. He has made good on his promise.
Members of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce roads and highways committee have worked hard over the years in encouraging the development and completion of this road. So has the Medford C of C. As a result of the work of these groups, our county government and the highway commission, a tremendous job is nearing completion. With the addition of 6.37 miles of new road on this end, the entire Klamath Falls to Medford highway virtually will have been completed.
Vern Owens, a Klamath Falls merchant, former business associate of Jackson and a long-time member of the chamber roads and highway committee, puts it this way:
“It’s the greatest Christmas present Glenn Jackson could have given Klamath Falls. He’s lived up to his promise. Completion of the road provides us with a tremendous economic advantage.”
The Green Springs as the sole connection between Klamath Falls and the valley, while scenic, was bad. “Psychologically, it was worse,” Owens points out.
Lake of the Woods highway, Winnemucca-to-the-Sea, State Highway 140, or whatever you wish to call it, is very important to use. With the large amount of work that has been done on it between Rocky Point and Lake of the Woods, it has reduced the time of travel between Klamath Falls and Medford. From about two hours to an hour and three quarters. The addition between Brownsboro and White City just opened has cut reasonable travel time to about 90 minutes. The newest segment on this end will further trim the safe driving time between these two important communities in Southern Oregon.
Herald and News, Dec. 23, 1969
25 years ago
Prison Fellowship, a world-wide interdenominational ministry to assist prisoners, families and communities, has had a busy year.
Spokeswoman Cynthia Eddy said fellowship members and other volunteers this holiday season helped 158 Klamath Falls children through Project Angel Tree. Statewide, 6,336 children had a happier Christmas because of Angel Tree.
Other Prison Fellowship numbers are impressive, too. In 1994, 53 seminars were held in Oregon prisons. Through the seminars, inmates learned life skills, took marriage counseling and learned methods of family unification.
There were also 36 Bible seminars at the state prison level.
Locally, 52 Bible studies were held in the Klamath County Jail. As a result, at least 13 inmates were baptized, Eddy said.
Prison Fellowship is also working on forming a support group for released prisoners.
Herald and News, Dec. 25, 1994
10 years ago
Development of the Tule Lake Unit of the new World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument will likely be a slow process.
David Kruse, Lava Beds National Monument’s superintendent, is coordinating management of the new park with managers from the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges Complex.
The Tule Lake Unit includes a small portion of the former Tule Lake Detention Center along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-managed lands on the Peninsula and former Camp Tulelake. The monument was created last December by a presidential proclamation by George W. Bush.
Tule Lake was the largest and most notorious of 10 camps created during World War II.
During its peak, the camp held 18,700 Japanese-Americans. It was the only camp turned into a high-security segregation center. The Tule Lake Committee holds pilgrimages every other year, although a gathering was held this year to celebrate the national monument, and because many former interns are aging.
Herald and News, Dec. 26, 2009