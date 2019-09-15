100 years ago
The speed cops are still on the job, and those who thought there was any relaxation have reason to think otherwise, for there was a new batch up before Judge Leavitt yesterday. They were fined $10.
The table by which the speeders are governed is this: a block is 260 feet long and the police are supplied with stop watches and with these the car driver is timed the length of a block. Twenty-one and 9/11 seconds indicates a speed of 10 miles an hour; Fourteen and 6/11, 15 miles an hour; 10 and 10/11, 20 miles an hour; Eight and 8/11, 25 miles an hour; Seven and 3/11, 30 miles an hour.
— Evening Herald, Sept. 19, 1919
50 years ago
Two of the United States’ leading demonstration teams, the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Army’s Golden Knights, will be in Klamath Falls Wednesday for an air show at Kingsley Field.
The Golden Knights are the Army’s top display unit, its roving ambassadors.
The nickname Golden Knights was adopted in 1962 and the team assumed the additional mission of research and development in the tactical uses of free-fall parachuting.
Immediately following their performance, the Air Force Thunderbirds, the five supersonic jets of the Air Demonstration Squadron, will soar and dive through the skies over Klamath Falls.
First the four planes of the Thunderbird diamond formation will appear, their wings overlapped 60 inches. They will roll, maintaining alignment, to demonstrate the capabilities of modern fighter aircraft and the ultimate in precision formation flying.
As the diamond pilots complete their maneuver, the Thunderbird solo will roar in at a minimum altitude and, with the vertical rolls, aileron rolls and reverse half-cuban eights, the solo pilot will display the high performance and maximum capabilities of the aircraft.
— Herald and News, Sept. 15, 1969
25 years go
Kent Colahan, like other Klamath Falls officials, was in a city council meeting when earthquakes started rumbling through Klamath Falls at 8:19 p.m. last Sept. 20.
The first was a shaker, barely noticeable to most.
Colahan, however, noticed it. He left the meeting and phoned the sewage treatment plant operator from an office in the city administrative annex. The operator was at the Kingsley Field sewage treatment plant and Colahan wanted him at the larger Spring Street one checking for damage. Colahan’s call caught the operator by surprise – he hadn’t felt the shaker.
Then, a few minutes later, the major shock hit and it was unmistakable.
The quake was mercifully easy on the city – four water mains were broken. The city rounded up its utility workers at that late hour and dispatched them to repair the broken mains and inspect other infrastructure – water and sewer lines, pump stations, control panels and all the apparatus in place to deliver water to the community and collect it back as waste water.
A notable aftereffect, Colahan said was a 10 to 15 percent rise in wastewater flowing into the Spring Street sewage treatment plant. Colahan attributes it to infiltration – clean water entering the sewage system through cracks.
City leaders agree the Sept. 20 quakes sharpened its focus on emergency procedures and the police may have scrambled a bit to clear the downtown area until building inspectors could be certain it was safe. There were no delays after the Dec. 5 aftershock.
“The one in December, they knew exactly what to do,” Colahan observed.
— The Herald and News, Sept. 20, 1994
10 years ago
About two minutes into his run, 9-year-old Aston Ottmar fell while trying to land a fairly high jump on his skateboard.
Then he got up and tried again.
He landed his second attempt, and a crowd of hundreds cheered him on.
More than 20 other skateboarders joined Ottmar at the Klamath Falls Skate Park Saturday for the fourth annual Dylan Lambert Memorial Skate Competition.
The competition honors Dylan Lambert, a skateboarder and Klamath Union High School student murdered in 1993. Jessica Bailey, manager of Klamath Board Sports, along with other store employees and some volunteers, organized the annual event to honor Lambert’s memory.
“It’s a positive way to do that, and it’s just a good way to unite skateboarders in the community,” Bailey said
Officials said this year’s competition was the most elaborate one yet. Different sponsors donated merchandise and funding, and competitors got to listen to punk, metal and indie rock tunes.
Bailey said it’s not going to stop there. She and other event officials are already talking about next year. They want to make the registration process smoother and get more sponsors. There is also talk of having live bands.
Bailey said she wants to look beyond the Klamath Basin, and get other teams from around Oregon and Northern California to the competition.
— Herald and News, Sept. 20, 2009