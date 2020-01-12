100 years ago
When the census enumerator calls, the person in charge of the household should be prepared to answer the questions without hesitation. The enumerator is paid, in incorporated town and cities, by the name, and the daily remuneration is dependent upon the rapidity with which he, or she, can secure information. Each householder should be prepared to give information regarding every member of the household, including servants, roomers, etc. Here are questions the enumerator will ask. Be prepared with information touching every member of the household:
Name?
Relationship to head of family?
Home owned or rented?
If owned, free or mortgaged?
Sex?
Color or race?
Age at last birthday?
Single, married, widowed or divorced?
Immigrated? If so, when?
Naturalized? When?
Attended school since September 1, 1919?
Able to read?
Able to write?
Place of birth?
Mother tongue?
Place of birth of father? His mother tongue?
Place of birth of mother? Her mother tongue?
Able to speak English?
Trade, profession or particular kind of work?
Employer, wage earner or working for self?
— Evening Herald, Jan. 12, 1920
50 years ago
Klamath Falls’ new downtown one-way couplet system, instituted Sunday, is working “just fine,” John Gunter, district maintenance superintendent for the State Highway Department, said today.
“So far as I know it is going all right,” City Engineer Don Todd said.
The city engineer said he noticed two cars parked the wrong way on Main, which may have been there before the one-way system was put into operation Sunday. He also noted some “indecision” by motorists on 12th Street and entering Main.
A middle-of-the-street sign surrounded by sandbags has been installed at 12th and Main, where one-way westbound traffic begins. Main is two-way to the east of the 12th corner.
Several motorists remarked on “how much faster” they can get around under the one-way system. Signal lights are timed progressively on both Main and Klamath Avenue, the couplet streets.
First accident under the new system occurred Sunday, city police reported. A car operated by Pearl S. Perry, 62, met another vehicle driven by Donel R. Duncan, 22, at Klamath Avenue and South Ninth Street, where signal lights now are in operation.
The vehicles sustained minor damage, police said. Mrs. Perry was cited for an improper left turn.
— Herald and News, Jan. 12, 1970
25 years ago
Andy Bailey, costumed in the uniform of a Confederate soldier, maintained a steady beat on a snare drum.
Alex Casey, costumed as a Union soldier, brought his trumpet to his lips. Strains of “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “Dixie” filled the Klamath Falls City Schools district board room.
The two Riverside Elementary School sixth-graders are now experts on the Civil War. And upon request, they will give a 45-minute oral presentation to other students on the war. They earned “honorary doctorates” for their studies and creation of the presentation complete with music, costumes, a relief map of key battles and narrative. The students also completed a written research paper.
Bailey and Casey, students in Evan Mortenson’s class, earned their “doctorates” through Mortenson’s “Doctor Discovery” program, which he started while a teacher at Mills Elementary School.
Casey said the two decided to study the Civil War “because we wanted to learn more about the history of the United States.”
Riverside Elementary principal Wayne Johannes said the program is an example of how the state’s new education act can be implemented.
— Herald and News, Jan. 13, 1995
10 years ago
Kevin Geaney saw light and tried to punch his hand through a couple feet of snow to signal to his friends where he was after an avalanche swept him down Pelican Butte.
Geaney, 43, was using his snowmobile on Saturday, Jan. 2, to make a high mark on a slope for the others to follow. He hit a high mark and turned when he became caught in the snow. He lost track of which direction he was moving.
“I felt just a little push and it slammed me,” he said of the avalanche. “I remember the snowmobile beating me up.”
Geaney’s eyes, nose and mouth filled with snow.
He and a group of friends often snowmobile at Pelican Butte and have been doing so since about 1993. He’s seen remnants of an avalanche, but had never seen one as it occurred.
The area where he was snowmobiling has a hill with a 900-foot elevation gain at an approximate 45-degree angle.
Geaney was lucky. He was wearing a helmet and had a beacon with him, but it was not turned on. The people he was with saw the avalanche and watched as he became caught in it. They immediately ran to where his hand was sticking out and dug him out in less than three minutes. Eyewitnesses from Bend, unrelated to Geaney’s group of friends, caught the incident on video.
Geaney said if he had been knocked unconscious and not fought to put his hand up or had landed face down, he would not have survived.
“That was gnarly,” he said.
— Herald and News, Jan. 12, 2010