100 years ago
A more gorgeous display of blouses has never been shown in this city nor any city of its size in the country than that seen in Klamath Falls during this “National Blouse Week.” The beautiful creations shown in the windows of the various stores have led to a tremendous sale, according to merchants.
Special mention could not be made of any one store, as the displays would baffle the fairest of judges were prizes to be awarded. There are semi-tailored blouses of good quality crêpe de chine, models of satins of excellent quality, some with square necks and some with long roll collars. Some are lace trimmed and embroidered, and every color manufactured is represented in this wonderful display. It is to be hoped that the merchants will meet with sufficient encouragement to make this an annual event.
— Evening Herald, Nov. 13, 1919
50 years ago
Assertions by “True” magazine today that there are some 100 “classified” sites where U.S. armed nuclear weapons are kept in readiness for attack or are manufactured and stored, including Kingsley Field, were met with neither confirmation nor denial by Col. John R. Witt, base commander.
The magazine published a map showing the alleged sites, which pin-pointed locations of every Air Force installation with the exception of training centers.
“True” maintained many of the sites are located in the Western states – seven in Washington and one in Oregon.
It said nuclear devices are located at the Air Defense Command site at Kingsley Field and at a like site at McChord AFB, Tacoma, Wash.
Editor Charles N. Barnard said that although the Pentagon had refused the information to reporter Stuart H. Loory on grounds that it is “classified,” the magazine had no difficulty whatsoever in compiling the map from unclassified sources.
Bernard said the article is being published “to inform the public of the extent to which nuclear weapons are concentrated in populous metropolitan areas, and to raise relevant questions concerning the safety of such devices.”
The article is titled, “Is There an A-Bomb in Your Backyard?” In it, Loory said the military would have the public believe “the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), which spends easily $2 billion a year in weapons production, just rolls all those finished warheads off the assembly line and into some safe, remote arsenal somewhere over the rainbow.”
— Herald and News, Nov. 10, 1969
25 years ago
Ten-year-old Casey Campbell doesn’t have much to show for the human skull he found while digging in his back yard at 3509 Hilyard Ave.
A Polaroid picture of it taken by an Oregon State Police officer is all that’s left.
The police, who confiscated the skull Saturday, have been running tests on it but do not believe it was connected to a crime.
Even so, investigators are attempting to discover why it had been buried.
The boy was digging in the yard with a shovel in his effort to build a fort.
“He thought it was a pretty neat find,” the boy’s mother, Lecia, said Monday, adding he collects bones.
After finding it on Friday, Casey attempted to make a couple of adults, including his mother, aware of his discovery. But, he said, they were too busy to listen and shrugged him off.
So the boy took the skull to his bedroom and put it on a dresser with the rest of his collection.
It wasn’t until the next day that he decided to again approach his mother, who, upon seeing it, realized it was a human skull and telephoned the police.
The police later did more digging in the back yard, but did not find any other unusual items.
And now it is gone and her son is not likely to get it back.
What he has instead, in addition to the police picture of it, is about 200 feet of crime-scene tape, which also was given to him by a police officer.
He also has an interesting story to tell his friends and fourth-grade classmates at Stearns Elementary School.
And he has hope. As he is finishing his fort, “maybe I can find the rest of the body,” he said.
— Herald and News, Nov. 15, 1994
10 years ago
While serving in the U.S. Air Force, Pete Gomez once made about $400 in one day with his buddy by cooking $2 tacos and $1.50 bowls of chili for an annual “hail and farewell” event.
Gomez, 73, continues to cook chili, in mild and spicy flavors, for an annual Veterans Day lunch at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383. He has used his mother’s recipe year after year for about a dozen years, he said.
All of the Klamath Falls veteran organizations will provide lunch for servicemen and women following the Veterans Day parade and ceremony. All are offered at no charge to veterans.
— Herald and News, Nov. 11, 2009